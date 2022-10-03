Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

A selection of Sky Bet Championship games are being shown live across Sky Sports in September and October - here is how you can watch your team play via TV, online and the Sky Sports app; Highlights of every Championship match to be shown on the Sky Sports website and app
Tuesday 4 October 2022 15:54, UK
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in September and October and free match highlights throughout the season.
Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.
Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.
You can watch highlights of all Championship games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
We'll bring you highlights of every Championship match on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.
Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.
You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.
Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.
Bristol City vs Coventry, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Luton vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Sheffield United vs QPR, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Sunderland vs Blackpool, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Cardiff vs Blackburn, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Reading vs Norwich, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Burnley vs Stoke, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Hull vs Wigan, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Middlesbrough vs Birmingham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Rotherham vs Millwall, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Watford vs Swansea, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Preston vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
QPR vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Huddersfield vs Hull, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Wigan vs Blackburn, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Rotherham vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Watford vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Huddersfield vs Preston, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Norwich vs Luton, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Swansea vs Reading, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Blackburn vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Stoke vs Rotherham, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Birmingham vs Burnley, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Blackpool vs Hull, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Coventry vs Sheffield United, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
QPR vs Cardiff, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Wigan vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Millwall vs Watford, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Birmingham vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
West Brom vs Sheff Utd, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Luton vs Reading, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Coventry vs Blackburn, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Hull vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Preston vs Swansea, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Bristol City vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
West Brom vs Blackpool, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Birmingham vs Millwall, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Burnley vs Rotherham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Cardiff vs Watford, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Huddersfield vs Sunderland, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Wigan vs Stoke, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Norwich vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Reading vs Preston, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Sheffield United vs Burnley, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Watford vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app