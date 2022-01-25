Championship football live: How to watch matches live on Sky Sports

A selection of Sky Bet Championship games are being shown live across Sky Sports in January and February - here is how you can watch your team play via TV, online and the Sky Sports app

Tuesday 25 January 2022 07:56, UK

Here is how you can watch Championship matches live across Sky Sports throughout January and February..

    Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games taking place throughout the month will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

    Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

    For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

    Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

    Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

    Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

    Tuesday January 25

    Wednesday January 26

    Friday January 28

    Saturday January 29

    Sunday January 30

    Friday February 4

    Saturday February 5

    Tuesday February 8

    Wednesday February 9

    Saturday February 12

    Monday February 14

    Friday February 18

    Saturday February 19

    Tuesday February 22

    Wednesday February 23

    Saturday February 26

    Monday February 28

