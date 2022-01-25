Championship football live: How to watch matches live on Sky Sports

Here is how you can watch Championship matches live across Sky Sports throughout January and February..
Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games taking place throughout the month will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.
Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.
Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.
Tuesday January 25
- Birmingham vs Peterborough (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Luton vs Bristol City (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- QPR vs Swansea (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Wednesday January 26
- West Brom vs Preston (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Friday January 28
- Huddersfield vs Stoke (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Saturday January 29
- Peterborough vs Sheffield United (5.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Sunday January 30
- Derby vs Birmingham (1.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest (4pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Friday February 4
Birmingham vs Sheffield United (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Saturday February 5
- Swansea vs Blackburn (5.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Tuesday February 8
- Coventry vs Blackpool (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Derby vs Hull City (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Fulham vs Millwall (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Luton vs Barnsley (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Stoke vs Swansea (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Wednesday February 9
- Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Bournemouth vs Birmingham (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Bristol City vs Reading (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Cardiff vs Peterborough (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Preston vs Huddersfield (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- QPR vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Sheffield United vs West Brom (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Saturday February 12
- Huddersfield vs Sheffield United (12.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Barnsley vs QPR (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Monday February 14
- West Brom vs Blackburn (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Friday February 18
- Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Saturday February 19
- Fulham vs Huddersfield (12.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Tuesday February 22
- Bristol City vs Coventry (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Hull vs Barnsley (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Middlesbrough vs West Brom (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Preston vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Swansea vs Bournemouth (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Reading vs Birmingham (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Wednesday February 23
- Derby vs Millwall (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Fulham vs Peterborough (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Huddersfield vs Cardiff (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- QPR vs Blackpool (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Sheffield United vs Blackburn (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Stoke vs Luton (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Saturday February 26
- Blackburn vs QPR (12.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Monday February 28
- West Brom vs Swansea (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app