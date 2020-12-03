Championship football live: How to watch midweek matches live on Sky Sports

Watch midweek Championship matches live across Sky Sports this Wednesday night.
Every game taking place across Tuesday December 8 and Wednesday, December 9 will be available live to Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button - alongside the featured game being shown live on Sky Sports Football.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.
Trending
- Is Arteta right about Arsenal's crossing?
- Explained: How Brexit will affect PL transfer window
- Grosjean back in F1 paddock, reunited with rescuers
- Barca interim president: I would've sold Messi in the summer
- PL predictions: Wolves to end Liverpool's record run
- 'Fury should be at ringside to research AJ'
- Russell in for Hamilton: The verdict on a big F1 chance
- Grosjean crash site barrier changes; FIA outlines investigation
- Bielsa relationship with Lampard 'not bad' despite 'spygate'
- PL agrees £250m rescue package with EFL
Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that aren't part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.
Here are the rounds of midweek games currently confirmed to be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. All fixtures 7.45pm kick-off unless stated. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.
Tuesday, December 8
- Coventry vs Luton - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Millwall vs QPR - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Stoke vs Cardiff - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Swansea vs Bournemouth - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Watford vs Rotherham - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Wednesday, December 9
- Preston vs Middlesbrough (7pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Barnsley vs Wycombe - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Brentford vs Derby - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Bristol City vs Blackburn - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Norwich vs Nottingham Forest - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Reading vs Birmingham - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app