League Two highlights and round-up: Paul Scholes victorious on return to former club Oldham

Interim boss Paul Scholes led Salford to a 2-0 victory over former club Oldham, with James Wilson and Ashley Hunter scoring either side of half-time.

Scholes had an ill-fated 31-day spell as Oldham's manager last year and got one over on his old club as Salford extended their unbeaten run to three games.

Former Manchester United striker Wilson put Salford in front in the 24th minute when he tapped in from close range after Ian Henderson had seen his shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Oldham looked the more threatening side in the early stages of the second half but it was Salford who got the game's second goal as Hunter fired home after being played in by Henderson.

Early-season pace-setters Newport opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table after leaving it late to beat 10-man Harrogate 2-1.

Newport opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Padraig Amond before Harrogate were reduced to 10 men when Josh Falkingham received a second yellow card.

Harrogate hit back on the brink of half-time, though, as Will Smith poked home his first goal of the season. The hosts secured all three points in the 88th minute when Brandon Cooper headed home.

Second-place Cambridge were unable to keep the pressure on Newport as Crawley came from behind to beat them 2-1 despite having a man sent off late on.

It took Cambridge just three minutes to break the deadlock, with Joe Ironside heading in from Leon Davies' cross.

Crawley pulled themselves level just before the break when Max Watters scored his fifth league goal in as many games following good work from Tom Nichols.

Nichols got on the scoresheet himself 11 minutes after the break when he headed in from Sam Matthews' in-swinging corner. Jake Hesketh was given his marching orders in the 87th minute but Crawley held on to claim victory.

Captain Jobi McAnuff was on the scoresheet at Leyton Orient hammered Bolton 4-0.

Orient were awarded a penalty after just 17 seconds when Danny Johnson was brought down by visiting goalkeeper Billy Crellin.

Crellin made amends as he saved Johnson's spot-kick, but the Orient striker got his revenge seven minutes later when he scored from close range. Orient doubled their advantage when McAnuff sent his 41st-minute free-kick into the top corner.

Orient got a third just before the break as Connor Wilkinson scored against his former club, while Craig Clay made it 4-0 in the 57th minute when he picked out the top corner.

In the early kick-off, Exeter extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches with a 1-0 victory over Carlisle.

Former Cumbrians man Tom Parkes scored the game's only goal three minutes after the break. Carlisle were reduced to 10 men when Gime Toure was shown a straight red card on the hour mark.

Managerless Mansfield secured a 1-1 draw against Walsall in their first game since the sacking of Graham Coughlan.

The hosts drew first blood in the 33rd minute when Nicky Maynard tucked the ball beyond Liam Roberts. But Elijah Adebayo equalised for Walsall early in the second half when he fired into the bottom corner following George Nurse's cut-back.

Barrow were 1-0 winners against 10-man Bradford as Connor Brown scored before Bradford had Levi Sutton sent off for a foul on Jason Taylor eight minutes before the interval.

Cheltenham held on to secure a 2-1 win over Forest Green thanks to goals from Will Boyle and in-form Andy Williams, while Aaron Collins pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for Rovers.

Adam Phillips' second-half penalty was enough to hand Morecambe a 1-0 victory over Tranmere - who sacked manager Mike Jackson less than an hour after the full time whistle - but basement club Southend are still without a league win this season after a Tom Pope double handed Port Vale a 2-0 victory at Roots Hall.

Elsewhere, Stevenage played out a goalless draw with Grimsby.