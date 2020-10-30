Super 6 Extra: One match, six questions, a chance to win £5,000 for free!

You can win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra by predicting what will happen when Manchester United welcome Arsenal in a blockbuster Super Sunday clash.

Super 6 Extra does draw on some similarities to the game we all know and love, but the beauty of this game on a Sunday lies with having to correctly predict six questions to scoop the jackpot. These are as follows:

Can you predict the full-time score?

Can you predict the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will receive the Man of the Match award?

There is, as with Super 6, a tiebreaker to split the winners if there is more than one on any occasion. This will be a possession slider, so you simply slide it to what you think the possession stat will be at the end of the game, and that could be the difference between coming away empty handed or with a sweet £5,000. Choose wisely!

To do just that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved, and here we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Full-Time Score

Arsenal travel to Manchester United having suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses, coming against Manchester City and Leicester. Mikel Arteta's side sit in 11th but find themselves just three points off a top-four spot. More worryingly, the last time Arsenal won at Old Trafford in the Premier League was on September 17, 2006. Would you dare go with an away win?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team drew 0-0 with Chelsea in their last outing, between two superb results against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League - a 2-1 away win and 5-0 home win, respectively. A 4-1 win at Newcastle was their last Premier League victory, with three of their goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates when the sides last met, with Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on target for the hosts.

Half-Time Score

A hefty 82 goals (42.9 per cent) have come in the first half of matches this campaign. Manchester United have not been winning at half time this season at Old Trafford, losing to Crystal Palace and Tottenham (both losses), while holding Chelsea at the half-time stage. Is this a potential sign? Does the result more often than not end the same as what it is at half-time?

Whichever score you opt for, the stat below emphasises that the majority of goals these two sides score come in the second half, so is it worth electing a low-scoring first 45?

First Goalscorer

Bruno Fernandes has made quite the impact since joining Manchester United, contributing to 20 Premier League goals in only 19 appearances (11G, 9A). Four of these strikes have come from the penalty spot, which again could be a key signifier in his selection. The Portugal midfielder has already fired home two penalties this year, scoring the first goal on one occasion.

Marcus Rashford came on to secure a hat-trick in just over 15 minutes as he inspired Manchester United to a midweek 5-0 victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The England international has scored twice in the Premier League, so if Man Utd are to find the net first, the could be at the heart of it.

Goals have dried up as of late for Arsenal, with only three coming in their last four and being shut out in their last two. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not scored since the opening day, but did put Arsenal level in this very fixture last season.

Alexandre Lacazette does have three goals to his name this season, although he is not always the first name on Arteta's team sheet, while new signing Gabriel will be a threat from set-pieces, as Fulham found out on his debut.

Image: Super 6 Extra has officially launched. Will you be the first jackpot winner?

First Card

A pivotal battle in this contest will be down the left flank of both teams. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be up against Aubameyang, while Rashford will intend to get at Hector Bellerin, who has been brandished three yellow cards already this term. Wan-Bissaka received eight yellow cards last season, so these are potential options in the card question.

Luke Shaw saw yellow on seven occasions last season, and could have seen red for a tackle on Lucas Moura in his side's 6-1 defeat to Tottenham. He has two cards against his name this term, while Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is known for his tough tackling, which warranted 10 yellow cards in 2019/20. Who will you back to receive the first card of the match?

Total Corners

Both sides took nine corners in their last match, with Man Utd involved in 15 corners against Chelsea and Arsenal involved in 12 with Leicester, respectively. Corners can be few and far between, before a flurry brings that total up.

That said, there were only five corners between the teams in their last meeting, so make your decision wisely. Two attacking teams who both need a win to push into the top half could see a healthy amount of corners being taken.

Man of the Match

If one team is going to come away with the three points, it will most likely come from a piece of magic or a mistake. That, or some sensational saves from the men between the sticks David de Gea or Bernd Leno. These would also provide different options to the favourites of Fernandes, Aubameyang or Rashford.

Could the value in this question lie with Bukayo Saka? From the Power Rankings, he looks the most likely player to land the award from an Arsenal perspective, while the usual names head up the Manchester United side.

Tiebreaker - Possession

Manchester United saw 76 per cent of the ball in their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, while Arsenal saw a mere 34 per cent when they faced Liverpool at Anfield. Despite Man Utd being at home, they did only have 38 per cent possession in the loss at Tottenham, so with both sides going after the victory you would expect it to be tight either way.

This could be the all-important difference between landing the £5,000 and getting pipped at the post, so consider it carefully before making your choice.

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot. Do not miss your free chance to play and enter your predictions before the 4.30pm deadline on Sunday!