Jordan Pickford: Everton goalkeeper left on bench for Premier League game at Newcastle

Jordan Pickford has been left on the bench for Everton's starting line-up to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The England goalkeeper, who has endured a difficult few weeks, was replaced by debutant Robin Olsen, on loan from Serie A side Roma.

Explaining Pickford's omission in a quote posted on the club's Twitter account, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "I just want to give Jordan a rest for this game and to give an opportunity to Olsen, to have minutes.

"Jordan will be back for the next game against Manchester United."

Pickford was fortunate not to be sent off for the challenge which left Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk needing knee surgery in the 2-2 derby draw at Goodison Park on October 17, although he later received the backing of his manager over the incident.

He was spared further embarrassment at the death in that game after he failed to keep out what would have been a late winner from Jordan Henderson when a VAR check resulted in a controversial offside decision.

📊 Jordan Pickford’s run of 120 successive PL starts for Everton ends - the club hasn’t played a PL game without Pickford since May 2017 (Joel v Arsenal) - Robin Olsen makes his PL debut



Niels Nkounkou also makes his PL debut, on his 20th birthday

Pickford had started all but one of his club's games this season and four more for England.

However while he has kept two clean sheets for his country, he has managed just one - at Tottenham on September 13 - for the Toffees, whose unbeaten start came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend.

