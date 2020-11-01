Jordan Pickford: Everton goalkeeper left on bench for Premier League game at Newcastle

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is giving the England goalkeeper a rest and he will be back to face Manchester United; Newcastle vs Everton is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 2pm

Sunday 1 November 2020 13:54, UK

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is on the substitutes bench to face Newcastle United
Jordan Pickford has been left on the bench for Everton's starting line-up to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The England goalkeeper, who has endured a difficult few weeks, was replaced by debutant Robin Olsen, on loan from Serie A side Roma.

Explaining Pickford's omission in a quote posted on the club's Twitter account, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "I just want to give Jordan a rest for this game and to give an opportunity to Olsen, to have minutes.

"Jordan will be back for the next game against Manchester United."

Pickford was fortunate not to be sent off for the challenge which left Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk needing knee surgery in the 2-2 derby draw at Goodison Park on October 17, although he later received the backing of his manager over the incident.

He was spared further embarrassment at the death in that game after he failed to keep out what would have been a late winner from Jordan Henderson when a VAR check resulted in a controversial offside decision.

Pickford had started all but one of his club's games this season and four more for England.

However while he has kept two clean sheets for his country, he has managed just one - at Tottenham on September 13 - for the Toffees, whose unbeaten start came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend.

