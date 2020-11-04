Richie Wellens named new Salford City boss after leaving Swindon Town

Richie Wellens has been appointed the new manager at League Two side Salford City.

The 40-year-old, who secured promotion with Swindon as League Two champions in the 2019-20 season, has signed a deal with Salford until the end of the 2022-23 campaign after leaving the Robins.

Paul Scholes had been placed in temporary charge of Salford following the dismissal of Graham Alexander earlier in October.

Wellens, who played for The Ammies in the National League North in 2016, said: "It's a club on the up and I'm a manager that wants to win games.

"Coming to Salford is an opportunity to win week in, week out, and it's a fantastic opportunity for me to take the club to where they want to be.

"The club has had unbelievable success in the last six years with Bern and Jonno (Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson) winning promotions and Graham Alexander getting them into the Football League, and I'm looking forward to continuing that success.

"Promotions at this level are more difficult, but the rewards are greater and I believe in continuing that success as well as giving the club an identity and style that reflects the people of Salford."

Salford are 10th in League Two having won four of their opening 10 games.

Co-owner and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville added: "Richie is someone we know well from Manchester United and his previous spell here.

"He has success at this level after winning the League Two title with Swindon Town last season, and his philosophy to play attacking football is what we want to bring fans at The Peninsula Stadium.

"His knowledge of the area and the club having played for ourselves and come through the youth ranks at Manchester United also fits in with the profile we were looking for.

"We look forward to achieving success together."