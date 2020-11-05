Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership.

Team news: Marley Watkins may have played his last game for Aberdeen after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The on-loan Bristol City forward - who was due to remain at Pittodrie until January 31 - has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks, meaning he misses Friday night's clash with Hibernian for starters.

Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes are both out with groin problems, but Hayes has been given a boost with news he should only be out of action for three weeks.

Hibs boss Jack Ross will be without Lewis Stevenson for the trip north.

The defender has been sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle knock.

Scott Allan remains unavailable due to a health issue.

Key stat: Aberdeen are unbeaten in eight home league games against Hibernian (W5 D3) since a 1-2 reverse in May 2012 under Craig Brown.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Team news: Connor Randall is out of Ross County's home Premiership clash with Livingston on Friday night.

The Staggies defender sustained a hamstring injury against Dundee United last week.

Callum Morris and Ross Draper (both calf) are still struggling.

Livingston manager Gary Holt has no fresh injury concerns.

Holt could make changes after his side suffered a third consecutive defeat against Motherwell last week.

Defender Alan Lithgow (hip) and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain long-term absentees.

Key stat: Ross County won their last home league meeting with Livingston 2-0 in February 2020 courtesy of a Billy Mckay double.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

Team news: St Mirren's squad have been released from quarantine as they prepare for their first Scottish Premiership game in over a month.

The Buddies were forced to postpone their clashes with Motherwell and Hamilton after a Covid-19 outbreak, but Jim Goodwin's team are back in training ahead of Friday night's Paisley showdown with Dundee United.

St Mirren could hand debuts to new signings Jake Doyle-Hayes and Brandon Mason, but Ryan Flynn is still short of fitness despite rejoining his team-mates after a long-term knee injury.

Marc McNulty is back in contention for Dundee United.

The striker, on loan from Reading, returned to training after recovering from a hamstring strain which kept him out of the win over Ross County last weekend.

Defender Mark Connolly will resume training on Monday as he manages a knee problem.

Key stat: This will be St Mirren's first home game against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership since a 1-1 draw in January 2015; the Buddies have only won one of their last 14 home games against the Tangerines in the top flight (D6 L7), a 4-1 victory in December 2013

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Team news: Guy Melamed is set to be involved for St Johnstone when they take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

The deadline-day signing is yet to feature for his new club, but boss Callum Davidson said this week the Israeli forward had impressed him in a practice game.

St Johnstone are playing for the first time in a fortnight after Hibernian - their scheduled opponents last weekend - were involved in Scottish Cup action.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Clevid Dikamona remains on the sidelines for the visitors, who have lost their last two matches.

The centre-back sustained ligament damage after landing awkwardly against Hibs last month.

Key stat: St Johnstone have won both of their last two league games against Kilmarnock; they last beat them in three consecutive top-flight encounters back in March 2013 under Steve Lomas.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Motherwell team news to follow

Celtic team news to follow

Key stat: Motherwell are winless in 15 league matches against Celtic (D3 L11), losing each of the last six in succession.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2

Rangers team news to follow

Hamilton team news to follow

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0