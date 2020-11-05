FIFA says fans will be able to see how much agents earn from transfer deals

Football fans will be able to see exactly how much agents earn from transfer deals when new regulations come into force next year, FIFA has said.

The world governing body has begun a third round of consultation on the new regulations, after admitting it had been a "mistake" by the old FIFA regime to deregulate agents in 2015.

The regulations will include a licensing system, character tests, commission caps and the publication by FIFA of the money agents receive from their clients - both players and clubs.

It will also prohibit conflicts of interest, such as club or national association officials owning stakes in player agencies.

Agents will be consulted between now and the spring of 2021, and they will all receive the draft regulations and be asked for feedback.

The regulations will then go forward for FIFA Council approval between March and June next year, before coming into force in September.

The rules eliminate triple representation - where an agent represents the player, the buyer and the seller - and also place a ban on dual representation, except where the agent represents the player and the buying club.

FIFA has acted to stop what it sees as "excessive and abusive" practices among agents.

Commission will be capped at three per cent of a player's salary when representing a player, three per cent of a player's salary when representing the buyer, and six per cent when the same agent represents both the player and the buyer.

An agent representing a selling club can earn a maximum of 10 per cent of the transfer value.

Ultimately, FIFA intends that these commissions will not be paid directly from a client to an agent, but instead go through a clearing house system.