FIFA says fans will be able to see how much agents earn from transfer deals

World governing body begins a third round of consultation on new regulations, which will include a licencing system, character tests and the publication of money agents receive from their clients - both players and clubs; FIFA acting to stop "excessive and abusive" practices

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Thursday 5 November 2020 23:43, UK

flag of FiFA are seen prior to the UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying match between Wales U21 and Germany U21 at the Racecourse Stadium on September 10, 2019 in Wrexham, Wales.
Image: FIFA has acted to stop what it sees as "excessive and abusive" practices among agents

Football fans will be able to see exactly how much agents earn from transfer deals when new regulations come into force next year, FIFA has said.

The world governing body has begun a third round of consultation on the new regulations, after admitting it had been a "mistake" by the old FIFA regime to deregulate agents in 2015.

The regulations will include a licensing system, character tests, commission caps and the publication by FIFA of the money agents receive from their clients - both players and clubs.

It will also prohibit conflicts of interest, such as club or national association officials owning stakes in player agencies.

Agents will be consulted between now and the spring of 2021, and they will all receive the draft regulations and be asked for feedback.

Trending

The regulations will then go forward for FIFA Council approval between March and June next year, before coming into force in September.

The rules eliminate triple representation - where an agent represents the player, the buyer and the seller - and also place a ban on dual representation, except where the agent represents the player and the buying club.

Also See:

FIFA has acted to stop what it sees as "excessive and abusive" practices among agents.

Commission will be capped at three per cent of a player's salary when representing a player, three per cent of a player's salary when representing the buyer, and six per cent when the same agent represents both the player and the buyer.

An agent representing a selling club can earn a maximum of 10 per cent of the transfer value.

Ultimately, FIFA intends that these commissions will not be paid directly from a client to an agent, but instead go through a clearing house system.

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game