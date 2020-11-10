James Ward-Prowse, Harry Kane & Bruno Fernandes top Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has topped the form chart for a second week running after helping the Saints reach the league summit on Friday with a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Team-mates Jannik Vestergaard (No 8) and Che Adams (No 9) also achieved top-10 standings, with the latter stepping up to the plate in the absence of the injured Danny Ings - blasting Ralph Hasenhuttl's side ahead at St Mary's Stadium.

Image: James Ward-Prowse attempted a match-topping 79 passes against Newcastle - level with team-mate Jack Stephens

Tottenham striker Harry Kane latched onto a long ball from Matt Doherty to nod home a late winner at West Brom and land runner-up spot in this week's chart - maintaining his run among the elite performers this season.

Bruno Fernandes (No 3) skyrocketed into more customary territory in the rankings after scoring twice in Manchester United's 3-1 win at Everton - a result that helped ease pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Three players represented Aston Villa among the top 10: Ollie Watkins (No 4), Jack Grealish (No 5) and Ross Barkley (No 10) - with Watkins scoring twice in a shock 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Chelsea showed more signs of a team in ascent as their new signings start to gel, with Ben Chilwell (No 6) and Timo Werner (No 7) among the goals as the Blues cruised to a 4-1 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Each club's top player

In terms of each team's form player, a staggering majority are eligible to play for England, with uncapped Watkins, Ebere Eze, Patrick Bamford, Tariq Lamptey and Conor Gallagher top of the stats at their respective clubs.

A raft of capped England stars also lead the way, including Ward-Prowse, Kane, Chilwell, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Tarkowski and Callum Wilson - with the latter pair missing out on Gareth Southgate's latest squad.

