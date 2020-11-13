Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for October

Sky Bet Championship

Yakou Meite - READING v Rotherham United - October 24

Meite combined an overhead kick with a scissors kick to thunder home a goal that looks better with every viewing - testimony to both speed of thought and his acrobatic brilliance.

Alex Mowatt - Millwall v BARNSLEY - October 24

As Mowatt rushed forward, a headed clearance bounced towards him. Without breaking his stride, he allowed the ball to roll off his body and caught it with a stunning left-foot volley.

Jayden Stockley - PRESTON NORTH END v Birmingham City - October 31

When a player known for his heading ability chests a ball 30 yards out, the last thing you expect him to do is catch it so sweetly as it drops, it is dipping under the bar a moment later.

Sky Bet League One

Marcus Harness - Burton Albion v PORTSMOUTH - October 3

Having already scored two beauties, Harness topped them both to clinch his hat-trick. A crafty backheel sent the ball into space before he lifted a deft clip into the far bottom corner.

Callum Camps - FLEETWOOD TOWN v Oxford United - October 31

As he hurried upfield in support, Camps suddenly found the ball speeding towards him. He dropped anchor, balanced himself and sent in a lazy, looping shot that found the top corner.

Ben Whiteman - DONCASTER ROVERS v Lincoln City - October 31

Whiteman was in constant motion as he laid off a wall pass, collected the return on the run, touched the ball forward and then calmly judged his strike of a bouncing ball to perfection.

Sky Bet League Two

Scott Twine - Cambridge United v NEWPORT COUNTY - October 10

Twine had thoughts of passing the ball on when he skipped away from a challenge in midfield. That was until he saw the opportunity to strike a searing 25-yard shot in off the bar.

Zak Dearnley - OLDHAM ATHLETIC v Carlisle United - October 20

With two Carlisle defenders around him, Dearnley played the magic disappearing ball trick to drag the ball into his path on the turn. He followed that up with a delightfully clipped finish.

George Nurse - Bradford City v WALSALL - October 20

A lot of left-backs have a great left foot, but they still aren't supposed to go on a rampaging run from the halfway line, weave in and out and unleash a low shot into the bottom corner.

