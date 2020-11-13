Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for October

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, October 12 at 3pm.
Sky Bet Championship
Yakou Meite - READING v Rotherham United - October 24
Meite combined an overhead kick with a scissors kick to thunder home a goal that looks better with every viewing - testimony to both speed of thought and his acrobatic brilliance.
Alex Mowatt - Millwall v BARNSLEY - October 24
As Mowatt rushed forward, a headed clearance bounced towards him. Without breaking his stride, he allowed the ball to roll off his body and caught it with a stunning left-foot volley.
Trending
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Amen Corner at The Masters
- Tears of joy: Scotland show what it means to reach Euros
- 'Heroic Marshall reaction will become iconic'
- Redknapp: Klopp must buy - but won't be easy
- England player ratings: Grealish and Mount shine
- LIVE STREAM: Katie Taylor weigh-in
- P2: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc, Hamilton fourth
- Browne tests positive after facing England
- Paper Talk
- Aubameyang hits back at Kroos for mask criticism
Jayden Stockley - PRESTON NORTH END v Birmingham City - October 31
When a player known for his heading ability chests a ball 30 yards out, the last thing you expect him to do is catch it so sweetly as it drops, it is dipping under the bar a moment later.
Sky Bet League One
Marcus Harness - Burton Albion v PORTSMOUTH - October 3
Having already scored two beauties, Harness topped them both to clinch his hat-trick. A crafty backheel sent the ball into space before he lifted a deft clip into the far bottom corner.
Callum Camps - FLEETWOOD TOWN v Oxford United - October 31
As he hurried upfield in support, Camps suddenly found the ball speeding towards him. He dropped anchor, balanced himself and sent in a lazy, looping shot that found the top corner.
Ben Whiteman - DONCASTER ROVERS v Lincoln City - October 31
Whiteman was in constant motion as he laid off a wall pass, collected the return on the run, touched the ball forward and then calmly judged his strike of a bouncing ball to perfection.
Sky Bet League Two
Scott Twine - Cambridge United v NEWPORT COUNTY - October 10
Twine had thoughts of passing the ball on when he skipped away from a challenge in midfield. That was until he saw the opportunity to strike a searing 25-yard shot in off the bar.
Zak Dearnley - OLDHAM ATHLETIC v Carlisle United - October 20
With two Carlisle defenders around him, Dearnley played the magic disappearing ball trick to drag the ball into his path on the turn. He followed that up with a delightfully clipped finish.
George Nurse - Bradford City v WALSALL - October 20
A lot of left-backs have a great left foot, but they still aren't supposed to go on a rampaging run from the halfway line, weave in and out and unleash a low shot into the bottom corner.