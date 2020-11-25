Championship highlights and round-up: Derby lose again, Watford held

Middlesbrough piled more misery onto struggling Derby as they racked up their biggest victory under Neil Warnock with a 3-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Britt Assombalonga's first-half strike fired the Teessiders into the lead, before a second-half own goal from Matthew Clarke and a curled finish from Marvin Johnson enabled them to bounce back from a weekend defeat to Norwich.

Middlesbrough climbed to seventh in the Sky Bet Championship, while Derby remain rooted to the bottom as their problems intensify.

Lucas Joao struck a second-half equaliser as Reading ended a run of four straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the Den.

Jed Wallace's free-kick before the interval had given the Lions the lead and it was their fourth consecutive draw.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby

Championship high-flyers Bristol City and Watford cancelled each other out at Ashton Gate as the game ended goalless.

City goalkeeper Dan Bentley made the save of the match in the 74th minute, showing great reactions to tip over a shot from Domingos Quina.

Tyler Walker's goal gave Coventry their second win in 11 games as they moved three points clear of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone after a 1-0 win over Cardiff.

Walker, a summer signing from Nottingham Forest, pounced to score the winner after 54 minutes, dinking over Alex Smithies after Sean Morrison failed to guide a backpass to his 'keeper.

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Watford

Smithies had kept Cardiff in it until that point, thwarting Jordan Shipley, Ryan Giles and Gustavo Hamer but his misunderstanding with his skipper led to a third defeat in five games for the Bluebirds.

Andre Ayew struck a superb equaliser to earn Swansea a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday and deny Tony Pulis his first win as Owls manager.

Adam Reach put Wednesday ahead with their first goal in open play since October 21, but substitute Ayew gave Swansea a share of the spoils after a much-improved second-half display.