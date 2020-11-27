Coronavirus: Three Newcastle players and staff member test positive, says Steve Bruce

None of the three Newcastle players or the staff member were involved in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night and Bruce says he is hoping they have managed to isolate the virus and keep it away from the rest of the squad

Friday 27 November 2020 22:36, UK

Steve Bruce has confirmed three of his Newcastle players and a member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

None were involved in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night and Bruce says he is hoping they have managed to isolate the virus and keep it away from the rest of the Newcastle squad.

