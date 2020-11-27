Coronavirus: Three Newcastle players and staff member test positive, says Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce has confirmed three of his Newcastle players and a member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
None were involved in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night and Bruce says he is hoping they have managed to isolate the virus and keep it away from the rest of the Newcastle squad.
More to follow...
Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.
Trending
- Newcastle late show stuns Palace
- PL predictions: Jose to nick point in draws galore
- How Mourinho got Spurs flying
- Merson says: Chelsea vs Spurs massive… these games matter
- Merson: Arsenal are a mid-table team
- Hasenhuttl outlines Southampton vision
- Has Solskjaer found Van de Beek solution?
- Hamilton and Vettel lead tyre complaints
- Blistering Bairstow powers England to victory in T20 opener
- 'Tyson and Jones Jr would still beat pro fighters'