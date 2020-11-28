Betfred Cup: Hibernian reach last eight; Hearts out

Jamie Murphy's first-half strike was enough to send Hibernian into the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup at Dundee's expense.

The Scotland international fired a low drive from inside the box past Jack Hamilton just seconds before the break, securing Hibs a 1-0 win.

That effort was enough to hand Jack Ross' side their second victory over the Dens Park side in the competition after Hibs won 4-1 in the last group game 13 days earlier.

Alloa shock Hearts

Image: Hearts' Olly Lee (right) and Jamie Walker (right) are left frustrated during the Betfred Cup match against Alloa Athletic

An Alan Trouten penalty in the second period of extra-time catapulted Alloa to a shock victory over Hearts.

The Wasps were well beaten by the Tynecastle side in the Championship in midweek but recovered to pull off their first competitive victory over the Jambos and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Hearts were well on top for most of the game against a side with just one point in five league games this season.

But Robbie Neilson's side lacked a cutting edge in attack and were made to pay 19 minutes into extra-time when Trouten converted after Jamie Walker hacked down substitute Robert Thomson.

Livingston thrash Ayr

Livingston reached the last eight in emphatic style, thrashing Ayr United 4-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

In their first game since the departure of boss Gary Holt, the hosts made a quick start as Joe Chalmers' own goal and Jack Fitzwater's quick-fire double gave them a 3-0 lead inside 12 minutes.

Alan Forrest added a fourth for Livi, who were under the interim charge of David Martindale and Tony Caig, just before half-time as they reached the last eight of the tournament for the third time in four seasons.

St Johnstone stun Motherwell

Image: St Johnstone players celebrate at full time

Michael O'Halloran set up two goals as St Johnstone came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1 and reach the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

Tony Watt gave Motherwell the lead in the 61st minute following a set-piece but Saints turned the tie around inside 16 minutes at Fir Park.

Callum Hendry and David Wotherspoon both netted from close range after O'Halloran had charged to the bye-line and delivered low crosses.

With Danny McNamara absent, O'Halloran caused trouble for Motherwell all day from his wing-back position.

The victory extended St Johnstone's unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Dunfermline book quarter-final spot

Dunfermline booked their spot in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals with a routine 3-1 victory at Scottish Championship rivals Arbroath.

Ryan Dow gave the Championship leaders a 28th-minute lead with a fine solo goal. Collecting the ball on halfway, the midfielder drove forward before slamming into the top corner.

Euan Murray doubled the lead eight minutes later by slotting home from Dominic Thomas' floated corner although Dunfermline were pegged back when Dale Hilson drilled beyond Owain Fon Williams midway through the second half.

But after Arbroath defender Ricky Little was adjudged to have handled in the area, Kevin O'Hara scored the resultant penalty eight minutes from time as Dunfermline maintained their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

The quarter-final draw takes place on Sunday.