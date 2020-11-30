David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Barnsley, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

I was surprised when I saw that, with four defeats from 14 games, Birmingham have lost the fewest matches of any team in the bottom half of the table, despite sitting down in 17th place. Though they are winless in five, the Blues have drawn their last three but they seem to lack the necessary ruthlessness to kill games off.

The purple patch that followed Valerien Ismael's appointment at Oakwell has begun to fade away somewhat over the last week but I think his side may just have enough to edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Coventry, Tuesday 7.45pm

Wayne Rooney took charge of Derby for the first time on Saturday and was so close to guiding the team to only their second win of the season before Wycombe veteran Matt Bloomfield illustrated the Chairboys' never-say-die attitude with a late equaliser.

Coventry are navigating the division well at the moment and picked up a decent point against Norwich at the weekend. They've also put Watford through their paces and have beaten Reading, which is no mean feat. I can't split these two.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Brentford, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's easy to write Rotherham off as a team with a lower budget than their competitors and a pretty miserable relegation record over the last few years, but it looks to me as though Paul Warne's side have learned from their mistakes - only once have they been beaten by more than a one-goal margin this season.

Brentford took the west London derby spoils with a hard-fought win over QPR last Friday and are now unbeaten in seven league games. Thomas Frank's men are moving in the right direction again but may be stopped in their tracks in their second trip to Yorkshire in seven days.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Norwich, Wednesday 7.45pm

Luton appear to have dropped some of their early-season momentum and ended a run of three straight 1-1 draws with a thumping 4-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff on Saturday. Nathan Jones will be itching to set the record straight this week.

The Norwich promotion chain is showing no signs of slowing down, however. They were denied a fourth straight win by Max Biamou's late equaliser for Coventry last time out, yet there's a comfortable cushion between themselves and the teams outside the top six. I wouldn't think another draw will do them too much harm.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Watford, Wednesday 7.45pm

For all the riches Chris Hughton has in attack, Forest simply haven't been able to score of late. They've lost three on the trot now and are hovering dangerously above the drop zone, which was unthinkable given their lofty position last term.

They face a Watford team who have scored 11 in their last five on their way to establishing themselves among the early contenders for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, as expected. I'm going for an away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

There's still a long way to go before Wednesday are in the clear but Tony Pulis has solidified their backline since his appointment and secured impressive draws against Swansea and Stoke in the last two games, which are not to be sniffed at.

Reading have responded to their mini blip admirably and looked back to their predatory best when they beat Bristol City 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium last weekend. I just think that Wednesday defence will be tough for them to navigate successfully.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Cardiff vs Huddersfield (Tues 7pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Preston (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Bristol City (Tues 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Swansea (Wed 7pm): 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Millwall (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Stoke (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)