Tottenham to Land Gunning blow: Win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra

Tottenham remain top of the table following their stalemate at Chelsea, while an out-of-form Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Mikel Arteta finds his side in 14th and with only a solitary win from their last eight Premier League matches.

Tottenham featured in last week's Super 6 Extra round, with one unlucky customer missing out on the £5,000 prize after predicting Thiago Silva to receive the first card of the game - with Hakim Ziyech the opening name in the book.

The beauty of our Sunday special lies in having to correctly predict the answers to six questions to scoop the jackpot:

Can you predict the full-time score?

Can you predict the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will receive the Man of the Match award?

To do that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved, so here, we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Full-Time Score

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side are now unbeaten in nine league games following their goalless draw with Chelsea last Sunday. It allowed them to stay top of the Premier League on 21 points, and means they have now kept four clean sheets from their last five.

Arsenal have only picked up one win in eight but more strikingly, they have only scored two goals in their last six league games, which is simply not good enough for a team with calibre in abundance.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four against Arsenal in all competitions and have not tasted defeat in their last six home Premier League meetings with their local rivals (W4, D2).

Verdict

Due to a lack of goals in the Arsenal team, and with Joe Rodon playing superbly against Chelsea for Tottenham, I do not see the trends changing for these sides. Rodon and Dier looked assured at the back and despite the fact anything can happen in a derby, I don't think it will follow suit.

Arsenal's struggles in front of goal should see Spurs make it a fifth clean sheet from six. There are no such issues with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, however.

It is difficult to depict where the Gunners could get the edge over their north-London counterparts. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a revelation since signing from Southampton and should line up alongside Moussa Sissoko in the holding role, while Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier will not be too troubled by the attacking nature of Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin.

Plenty have been writing off Arteta's side, and with the stark comparisons between the pair's form, is it the right thing to do? Have your say right here.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Half-Time Score

The last two Super 6 Extra rounds have seen the scores goalless at the break. Both Leeds and Arsenal, and Chelsea and Tottenham went on to finish goalless, something which surely won't happen once more here. Third time lucky anyone?

However, 32 per cent of matches this season have been 0-0 at half-time, which provides some food for thought, while Tottenham have scored more than double Arsenal's tally for the campaign so far.

Tottenham are unbeaten in the first half of their games this campaign, winning five and drawing five of their opening 10. Arsenal have struggled to get going in the early part of their matches, a telling contribution to their problem in 2019/20. They have only been ahead once at the break.

You could play it safe, but Tottenham will come out of the blocks and show much more than what they did against Chelsea, stifling Frank Lampard's side in large spells. Mourinho's men will be ahead at the break.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (3/1 with Sky Bet)

First goalscorer

Is it sensible, or even possible, to go against either Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son? In the last five games where Tottenham have scored, either Kane or Son have netted the first goal. Kane is a doubt but was rested for Tottenham's midweek Europa League tie.

Image: Could Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son link up again to seal another Arsenal loss?

Alexandre Lacazette scored a rocket on Thursday against Rapid Wien and surely staked a claim to lead the line on Sunday, despite not starting against Wolves last weekend. Similarly to Kane's recent evolution, Lacazette dropped deep to link the play and this is where he found the loose ball for his goal - doing this against Tottenham is a different proposition.

Gabriel scored his second Premier League goal of the season in Arsenal's defeat last week, and will continue to be a threat from set-pieces. Tanguy Ndombele could arrive late from midfield and pick up some decent positions in and around the box, but perhaps the biggest outsider to select as the first goalscorer could be Steven Bergwijn, who has started the last two for Tottenham and will be dangerous coming in from the flanks.

Prediction: Harry Kane to score first (3/1 with Sky Bet)

First card

There are a number of options here, being a derby - it could be anyone on (or off) the pitch. There were eight cards brandished in this fixture last season, so you will be spoilt for choice this weekend.

The most viable options are both Arsenal full backs, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin. Both were booked against Wolves and Bellerin has now picked up four yellow cards already this campaign.

Image: Kieran Tierney could be in the thick of it again during the north London derby

I tipped Sergio Reguilon to pick up the first card last weekend and it was close, but not close enough. If you had selected the Spanish international you would have earned two points because he did get booked in the match, and he now has two yellows to his name from only six starts.

Giovani Lo Celso picked up the first booking in the last encounter between the two, but he is potentially one to sway away from considering he may not feature from the start.

Prediction: Kieran Tierney to receive the first card (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Total corners

Corners is always a difficult one to predict; there were only six in last week's round, but do you risk going with the 'seven and below' option?

There were 12 corners in Arsenal's last game and 11 in the last derby, which could make predictions even trickier coming into this weekend.

Choose wisely, as it could be the difference between £5,000 and being empty-handed.

Prediction: 10 corners to be taken (10+: 1/2 with Sky Bet)

Man of the Match

Harry Kane took home the trophy in Spurs' 2-0 win over Manchester City, and it would not be surprising to see him top of the pile again. Switching sides, Aubameyang has been quiet in this piece, but if you think Arsenal are going to come away from this with the three points, he will be the man to unlock the door.

Joe Rodon could be a shrewd selection to collect the award, and with Spurs likely to keep a clean sheet, he could be the difference in this fixture - which could spill over into your Super 6 Extra leagues.

Prediction: Heung-Min Son to earn MOTM

Tiebreaker - possession

Tottenham will have more of the ball, with Arsenal looking to hit on the break when possession is transferred. That said, Arsenal had 62.7 per cent possession when they last visited their rivals, so what will you predict?

Prediction: Tottenham 59% - 41% Arsenal

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot.