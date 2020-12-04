Dundee United missing nine players and entire first-team coaching staff for Livingston game

Dundee United will be without nine players as well as their entire first-team coaching staff for Saturday's trip to Livingston after three non-playing members of staff returned positive coronavirus tests.

The Scottish Premiership club cancelled Wednesday's training session as a precaution after three non-playing employees tested positive, but the playing squad were cleared by authorities to train on Thursday.

By Friday lunchtime, these precautionary measures were stepped up ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership clash.

Sporting director Tony Asghar said on the club's website: "After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.

"Our academy head of tactical performance Thomas Courts and other academy staff will lead the team for Saturday's game against Livingston.

"Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC (high-performance centre) at [the University of] St Andrews."

All players had tested negative during routine testing sessions on Tuesday.

However, due to Scottish Government guidelines, should the coaches be deemed as close contacts they are unable to return to work for two weeks.

Dundee United host Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on December 13, live on Sky Sports, after this weekend's trip to Livingston.

Several top-flight games in Scotland have had to be postponed so far this season, with Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen among those directly impacted by the pandemic protocols.

Dundee United, managed by Micky Mellon, are sixth in the Scottish Premiership and unbeaten in their last five league games.