Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for November

Sky Bet Championship

Lewis Cook - BOURNEMOUTH vs Reading - November 21

Pace, swerve, dip at the last moment, Cook's shot from just outside the area had everything as it screamed right into the very top corner. He knew it, too, judging by his cheeky smile.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Rotherham United - November 24

A run for the ages as Osayi-Samuel played a one-two, skipped around his marker, danced his way into the area and mesmerised two Rotherham defenders before firing low into the net.

Jed Wallace - MILLWALL vs Reading - November 25

Reading 'keeper Rafael Cabral knew what was coming, but when a free-kick is struck with the curl, accuracy and raw power that Wallace generated here, prior knowledge has little use.

Sky Bet League One

Dan Butler - Bristol Rovers vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED - November 3

As he took a pass near the angle of the penalty area, Butler considered his options. The one he chose was to drive his left foot through the ball and send it arrowing into the far corner.

Conor Grant - PLYMOUTH ARGYLE vs Swindon Town - November 3

What a way to return from self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. On as a substitute, Grant showed that the time off had not dulled his ability to curl home a pinpoint free-kick.

Grant Leadbitter - Doncaster Rovers vs SUNDERLAND - November 21

Most of Leadbitter's 61 career goals have come from the penalty spot. Has he ever struck a shot as sweetly as this, a stunning piledriver that seemed to speed up on its way to the net?

Sky Bet League Two

Danny Rowe - Exeter City vs OLDHAM ATHLETIC - November 21

Rowe's thunderous free-kick from 35 yards out might still have been rising and travelling now had the netting of the Exeter goal not intervened. Certainly, no 'keeper could have stopped it.

Ash Hunter - SALFORD CITY vs Morecambe - November 24

When the ball was rolled back to him just outside the box, Hunter saw five Morecambe defenders in his way. His solution? Lift a curling shot over them and dip it just under the bar.

Cristian Montano - PORT VALE vs Leyton Orient - November 28

Galloping forward after collected a free-kick played square to him, Montano lengthened his stride, drove towards the Orient area and powered his right-foot shot into the top corner.

