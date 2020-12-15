League One highlights and round-up: Hull stay top despite defeat; Covid-hit Sunderland held

Grant McCann's Hull clung onto top spot in Sky Bet League One despite suffering their second consecutive defeat in a dramatic finish against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

CJ Hamilton lashed home deep into stoppage time to snatch a 3-2 win for the Seasiders after Hull had drawn level moments earlier through a Reece Burke header.

Reeling from Saturday's home defeat to Shrewsbury, Mallik Wilks had given the Tigers a 38th-minute lead but goals from Jerry Yates and Keshi Anderson swung the tie in Blackpool's direction.

But the Tigers retained pole position after none of the three sides immediately below them in the table managed to win.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon.

Lincoln went down 1-0 at home to the resurgent Shrews, who claimed another notable scalp through Shaun Whalley's 38th-minute winner.

Portsmouth were held to a goalless draw by Fleetwood at Fratton Park while Peterborough's hopes of going top were undone by Cameron Jerome's 78th-minute equaliser at MK Dons, after Posh had led through Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Sunderland earned a point in a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon despite being without eight first-team players due to coronavirus.

After an unnamed player tested positive and forced seven more to self-isolate, the Black Cats said they had been dissuaded from seeking a postponement due to a "lack of clarity" over potential sanctions.

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan and Rochdale.

Joe Pigott gave the visitors a first-half lead from the penalty spot but Bailey Wright equalised for the hosts in the 62nd minute.

At the bottom, Wigan's recent revival came to a crashing halt as they were thumped 5-0 at home by Rochdale, for whom Kwadwo Baah, Matthew Lund and Stephen Dooley all scored before the hour mark prior to Alex Newby's late brace.

But Burton's hopes of moving off the foot of the table were dashed in a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich.

Keenan Bennetts gave the hosts an early lead but Joe Powell equalised for Burton who looked set to earn a vital point until Emyr Hughes' 80th-minute header won it for Ipswich.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Accrington.

Goals from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles saw Accrington return to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Gillingham, while Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale scored in Crewe's 2-1 win over Plymouth, who replied late through Luke Jephcott.

A Reece James double saw Doncaster win 2-1 against Swindon, who despite Diallang Jaiyesimi's injury-time strike have now lost four in a row in the league.

Matty Taylor scored twice as Oxford hit four second-half goals to thrash Northampton 4-0, the other goals coming from Olamide Shodipo and Daniel Agyei.