Back Harry Kane to score with a header at 10/1 - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows took his profit to +25 points in midweek; he's back with two more tips at 10/1, and wait for it, 250/1!

How did we get on in midweek?

We won, wahoo, therefore maintaining a profitable period.

A Wolves shirt with Jones Knows imprinted on the back is now on my Christmas list. They made me look like the second coming of Jesus Christ himself in midweek when the 13/2 for a Ruben Neves shot on target along with Wolves to avoid defeat landed.

Not so much joy for Harry Maguire, who failed to fire for Manchester United.

But +5.5 worth of profit keeps us ticking in the right direction.

I've got more angles this weekend and one is a speculative 250/1 shot - we've all got dreams, haven't we? And I'm very strong on a Harry Kane inspired 10/1 poke, so have advised double stakes.

Good luck comrades, and remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together.

P+L = +25

Tottenham vs Leicester, Sunday 2.30pm: 2pts on Harry Kane to score a header (10/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Image: On your head son! Harry Kane can be backed at 10/1 to score a header vs Leicester

Kane has an addiction to scoring against Leicester City but he's not ready to go cold turkey just yet.

The deadly frontman has scored more goals against Leicester in the Premier League (14) than any other club in his career, with 10 in his last five starts.

The Kane scoring angle is one obviously well found in the market with Sky Bet offering just Evens on him scoring anytime and a stonkingly short 3/1 on him grabbing the first goal. But there is a way to get a Kane goal onside through the array of special markets offered by Sky Bet. It revolves around his heading ability and Leicester's vulnerability at defending that discipline.

Rodgers' side have been bullied from aerial attacks in their box this season.

Only Leeds have given up more headed shots on their goal than the Foxes (33) and no team has conceded more headed shots on target, with 15 attempts being dealt with by Kasper Schmeichel. The goalkeeper has seen six of those go past him with Leicester's organisation from set pieces bordering on chaotic.

In total, the Foxes have conceded eight Premier League goals from set pieces (joint-most with Leeds). And, despite having only played 13 Premier League games, Leicester have already conceded more goals from set pieces and from corners than all last season.

It's a real weakness and one Spurs will be exploiting with Kane surely at the forefront.

Since Jose Mourinho took charge last November, only Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more headed goals than Kane (5) in the Premier League with more of an emphasis on getting the ball into dangerous areas quicker than when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge. This season, Kane has managed six headers on target from 11 headed shots, scoring twice.

That figure really should be three, but he uncharacteristically headed over the bar from close range against Liverpool.

At 10/1, he rates as superb value to score with a header. And, I'm going in with an extra point.

Manchester United vs Leeds, Sunday 4.30pm: 0.5pts on the game to produce a total of 53 shots or more (250/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Yes, this isn't a typo. I really am advising a tickle on a 250/1 shot.

Well, this game should be fun, fun, fun.

Leeds have been involved in four of the top five games in terms of match shots this season (39,38,35,35). In fact, Leeds have created the most chances in the Premier League this season (151), which is a staggering achievement.

Manchester United are at their best when given space to work in and aren't afraid of being involved in shot-crazy games themselves (35 vs Newcastle, 34 vs West Ham) - if there's an early goal in this one then the game to have 29 or more shots at Evens with Sky Bet could prove to be one of the most lucrative Even money shots of all-time.

The most shots seen in any one Premier League game over the past 10 years was 52, recorded as QPR beat Leicester 3-2 in 2014. That record could be under threat here - and Sky Bet are offering 250/1 for the game to produce 53 or more shots.

Why not, it's Christmas!