Play the Sky Sports News Quiz on Tuesday: Christmas special

Sky Sports News will host another interactive quiz on Tuesday evening with a Christmas Special!
Hosted by Julian Warren and Vicky Gomersall, it couldn't be easier to take part as viewers will be able to play along at home while watching Sky Sports News (visit skysports.com/play at 6.30pm on Friday).
Players will be given 15 seconds to answer multiple-choice Christmas-themed football questions - look out for some mystery singers helping out!
- Mohamed Salah pips Marcus Rashford & Roberto Firmino to land Xmas No 1
- Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pick their PL Team of 2020
Each answer is scored by points - the longer you take, the more your score goes down with a maximum of 1,000 points available per question.
Not only can you play with your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights but there is also the chance to win a Sky Soundbox as well!
Sky Sports News Quiz will air on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm-7pm on Sky Sports News. To take part visit skysports.com/play.