League One and League Two highlights and round-up: Lincoln, Hull and Carlisle claim wins

Lincoln extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One thanks to a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Defender Tayo Edun put the Imps in front following a corner on eight minutes. The Dons, though, were level on 31 minutes through a header from striker Ollie Palmer.

Just when it looked like the leaders would have to settle for a point, Tom Hopper drilled the ball in with seven minutes left.

Hull moved up to second and are four points off top spot after a 2-0 win over Charlton, who finished with 10 men at the KCOM Stadium.

Hakeeb Adelakun gave the home side the lead from close range on 18 minutes. On 63 minutes, Addicks defender Darren Pratley was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball kick at Tigers forward Mallik Wilks.

Hull - who had lost their last three league games - made sure of victory when midfielder Greg Docherty knocked home a rebound after the ball had come back off the post.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saw his return to struggling Burton start with a 5-1 home defeat by Oxford.

The Dutchman took over for a second spell in charge at the Pirelli Stadium following the departure of Jake Buxton after the 4-3 home loss to Wigan on Tuesday night left them adrift at the bottom.

Burton were behind after just nine minutes when Matt Taylor ran clear to lob goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara. Olamide Shodipo made it 2-0 for Oxford after 18 minutes and added a third on the half-hour when he swept in a cross from defender Sam Long. Kane Hemmings pulled a goal back for the Brewers shortly before half-time, knocking in a rebound off the post.

On 56 minutes, U's defender Joshua Ruffels drilled in a fourth from 25 yards - and then knocked home a fifth just after the hour.

Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Blackpool 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium. Gary Madine had given the visitors an early lead after nine minutes, but Rovers turned the match around with two goals in as many minutes.

Brandon Hanlan equalised following a free-kick in the 34th minute and winger Sam Nicholson swiftly added a second with a volley.

Northampton battled to a goalless draw at home against Sunderland, while Luke Jephcott's first-half goal was enough to give Plymouth a 1-0 win over Gillingham.

Sky Bet League Two

Carlisle went top of Sky Bet League Two as a 2-0 win at Walsall dealt the hosts a third straight defeat.

The Cumbrians capitalised on call-offs for Newport and Forest Green, whose game against Oldham was abandoned after 57 minutes due to fog with the score at 1-1, as goals from Omari Patrick and Josh Kayode moved them a point clear at the summit.

Paul Hurst's second spell in charge of Grimsby began with a 2-1 defeat at home to League Two promotion contenders Cambridge.

First-half goals from Adam May and Paul Mullin put the U's in full control at Blundell Park while Elliott Hewitt nodded in a late consolation.

George Francomb's second-half goal earned in-form Crawley a 1-0 win in their first league meeting with hosts Bolton.

Danny Johnson's 17th goal of the season secured Leyton Orient a 1-0 home win over Salford.

Charlie Carter scored twice as Stevenage made it back-to-back wins by coming from behind to defeat Scunthorpe 3-1 and haul themselves out of the relegation zone.

Mansfield beat 10-man Port Vale 4-0. Ollie Clarke opened the scoring and Jordan Bowery netted a hat-trick.