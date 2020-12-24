Super 6 £1m returns: Could you become a Boxing Day millionaire?

You read correctly. The £1,000,000 Super 6 jackpot is back for one week only! Fancy a post-Christmas bonus? Enter your predictions for free before 3pm Saturday.

The £1,000,000 jackpot is back, but the same rules apply. To land the prize and become a Boxing Day millionaire, you need to correctly predict the six scorelines from this week's round, which is completely free to enter.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa come into this clash unbeaten in three, following two away wins in local derbies, 0-1 and 0-3 against Wolves and West Brom respectively. Emiliano Martinez has kept three clean sheets in as many games, as Dean Smith's side have jumped up to ninth off the back of their consistent performances.

Crystal Palace were undefeated in three before their crushing 7-0 loss at home to Liverpool last weekend. Draws and decent displays against both Tottenham and West Ham should have stood them in good stead heading into the Liverpool fixture, and it was a similar first half by all accounts. It was not a 3-0 half, before they were put to the sword in the second 45 with an embarrassing display.

There is often a lot of debate around teams who suffer these losses, and whether they can 'bounce back' the week after, or whether they can deliver the 'reaction' that the manager will so dearly be after. I don't think that will be the case.

Despite Christian Benteke seemingly coming into a hot-streak of form, and following his suspension after his red card at West Ham, Villa have so much more about them in a defensive manner this campaign. Tyrone Mings is the communicator and organiser, while the full-backs Matty Cash and Matt Targett look assured both defensively and in attack also.

Jack Grealish is paramount to most of what the Villains produce, and you would expect that to be the case once more, with Ollie Watkins eager to get back on the scoresheet following another disallowed goal at West Brom.

Anwar El Ghazi has come under some criticism from Villa fans but has proven those wrong with his recent performances, grabbing the winner at Wolves and two more in their win at The Hawthorns.

Image: Anwar El Ghazi scored twice for Villa at West Brom

Attacking prowess always leaves a lot to be desired with Palace, who will create some chances with Wilfried Zaha, seven goals this season, but ultimately the hosts will have more quality and more end product to get over the line in this one.

Bill predicts: Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Southampton, live on Sky Sports Main event, Saturday 3pm

The Saints go marching on! That was hindered slightly after a 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, but nevertheless Ralph Hasenhuttl's men are showing promising signs which point towards more consistency than we have seen from a Southampton side before, and a very strong chance of a top-half finish.

They sit seventh in the table, while Fulham sit just inside the relegation zone despite the fact they are unbeaten in their last three. The draw at home to Liverpool really gave the impression that Fulham could dig themselves out of the hole they were in, but draws against Brighton and Newcastle, where they were left hard done by, have placed them two points off the former in the Premier League table.

That said, as I may have alluded to, Southampton are a different proposition altogether this term, and for good reasons too. Jannik Vestergaard and Jan Bednarek are forming quite the partnership in central defence, with Vestergaard scoring three times already this season. Oriol Romeu will be absent in midfield though after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Manchester City.

Image: Southampton's James Ward-Prowse celebrates with Jannik Vestergaard after scoring at Brighton

James Ward-Prowse is the ever-increasing dead-ball specialist and looks a threat from wherever he picks up the ball, and although Danny Ings may not make this due to the injury he sustained last weekend, Che Adams has been performing brilliantly throughout the season and has probably warranted more goals than the statistics suggest.

Scott Parker still has an abundance of work to do if he is to keep his Fulham side in the Premier League, but no matter how much fight they show at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day, Southampton have more than enough Christmas spirit to halt Fulham's unbeaten run.

Bill predicts: Fulham 1-2 Southampton (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6 predictions:

Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Fulham 1-2 Southampton

Cardiff 1-3 Brentford (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley 1-2 Huddersfield (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Coventry 0-1 Stoke (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Remember to enter your Super 6 predictions ahead of the 3pm deadline on Boxing Day. Who knows, by 5:15pm on Saturday, you could be a millionaire. From everyone at Super 6, we would like to wish you a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.