Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal defender out of Brighton and West Brom games due to Covid self-isolation

Gabriel Magalhaes will miss Arsenal's games against Brighton and West Brom because he is being forced to self-isolate after a close contact of his tested positive for Covid-19.

The Brazilian defender has been ruled out of the Premier League games against Brighton on December 29 and West Brom on January 2 after also sitting out the 3-1 Boxing Day win against Chelsea.

"With Gabriel, he was in touch with someone who tested positive, so following the protocols as well he needs to be out," Arteta told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea.

The Arsenal manager also revealed David Luiz and Willian were both left out of his squad for the game due to illness, with neither having tested positive for coronavirus.

"David and Willian they were both feeling unwell but both tested negative, following the protocols, we kept them away" he added.

"It is what it is. In this Covid world this can happen to any team, it [has] happened to us now at a really bad time. But that's the reason why we have all the players. [They] will jump into the piece try their best and fight."

Gabriel has been a first-choice centre-back under Arteta since his arrival this summer, playing 12 games and scoring twice.

The 23-year-old was sent off in the Gunners' 1-1 home draw to Southampton on December 16.