Liverpool transfer news: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.
Ozan Kabak: Liverpool sign Schalke centre-back on six-month loan with option to buy
Liverpool have completed the signing of Schalke central defender Ozan Kabak on a six-month loan with an option to buy.
Schalke will pocket an initial loan fee of £1m, rising to £1.5m in potential add-ons depending on appearances and Liverpool's performance in the Champions League.
Liverpool complete Davies deal
Liverpool have signed defender Ben Davies from Preston in a £1.6m deal.
The Premier League champions, who agreed a transfer fee for Davies on Sunday, have sent 19-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg to Deepdale on loan until the end of the season as part of the deal.
Liverpool have paid £500,000 up front for Davies but Preston could receive add-ons totalling up to £1.1m, while the Championship club will also retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause on the defender.
Insight: Why the interest in Davies?
Liverpool had been looking at loan options, but signing players from abroad is more complicated due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
The club are also wary of a more high-profile signing being moved to the bench when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomes return.
Davies is also a left-footed centre-back - a relative commodity in football and the kind of player Liverpool currently lack.
Confirmed Liverpool signings
Ben Davies - Preston, £500,000
Ozan Kabak - Schalke, six-month loan with an option to buy
The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit
Takumi Minamino - Southampton look to have pulled off a major coup as they close in on a loan deal for Liverpool winger Minamino (Sky Sports News, February 1).
Confirmed Liverpool departures
Liam Millar - Charlton, loan
Adam Lewis - Plymouth, loan
The latest Liverpool contract news
Georginio Wijnaldum - The midfielder will snub Liverpool's last-ditch efforts to keep him at the club - to fulfil a boyhood dream with Barcelona (Sunday Mirror, January 17); The Liverpool midfielder is now free to speak to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement. Ronald Koeman is hopeful of bringing his fellow Dutchman to Barcelona but Jurgen Klopp is pushing to Wijnaldum to stay (Sky Sports News, December 28).
