Mauricio Pochettino claims first Paris Saint-Germain win; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann doubles for Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino delivered his first win in charge at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-0 home victory over Brest.

In-form Moise Kean, on loan from Everton, opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a header for his ninth goal of the campaign.

PSG, who had drawn 1-1 against St Etienne last time out, finally settled matters late on through Mauro Icardi (81) and a long-range effort by substitute Pablo Sarabia (83).

The gap to Lyon is down to just one point after the leaders had to fight back to earn a 2-2 draw at Rennes.

Clement Grenier (20) and Benjamin Bourigeaud (55) had seemingly put the home side in control, with Lyon appearing set to see their 15-game unbeaten run end at Roazhon Park.

Image: In-form Moise Kean opened the scoring to send Pochettino towards his first win in charge of PSG - AP photo

However, after Jason Denayer saw a goal ruled out by VAR for handball, Lyon recovered when Memphis Depay volleyed in his 11th goal of the season in the 79th minute. The Dutchman then crossed for Denayer to head in the equaliser three minutes later.

Third-placed Lille won 1-0 away to Nimes, with a first-half goal from Burak Yilmaz, and remain level on points with PSG.

Elsewhere, Monaco beat Angers 3-0 to move fourth, while Marseille were held to a goalless draw at strugglers Dijon.

Strasbourg won 1-0 at Lens, Remi Oudin scored twice as Bordeaux beat relegation-battlers Lorient 2-1 and John Boye's late goal gave Metz a 1-1 home draw against Nice.

It finished 1-1 between Montpellier and Nantes, with Boulaye Dia scoring twice as Reims beat Saint-Etienne 3-1.

La Liga: Real failed to capitalise on Atletico postponement

Real Madrid missed the chance to make the most of LaLiga title rivals Atletico having their match postponed by snow after being held to a goalless draw at struggling Osasuna.

With the Spanish capital hit by the wintery blast of Storm Filomena, Atletico's clash against Athletic Bilbao had been postponed.

Real, though, were left frustrated in freezing conditions at El Sadar, where Karim Benzema and captain Sergio Ramos both had goals disallowed for offside.

Atletico are still a point clear, having played three matches less, while Osasuna stay 19th following a fourth successive league draw.

Image: Barcelona cruised past Granada and Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann starred - AP photo

Barcelona moved up to third with a comfortable 4-0 win at Granada, who finished with 10 men.

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi each scored twice as Ronald Koeman's men extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Granada had Jesus Vallejo sent off late on for tripping Barca substitute Martin Braithwaite on the edge of the penalty area.

Image: Antonie Griezmann scored twice as Barcelona cruised to victory - AP photo

Meanwhile, Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat trick as Sevilla beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in a thriller that featured four goals in the opening quarter of an hour.

En-Nesyri opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a pass by Fernando. Just one minute later, an own goal by Sevilla's Diego Carlos came when he attempted to knock the ball away from Aleksander Isak.

While his first goal was a simple tap into an open net, En-Nesyri's second goal in the seventh minute was a work of beauty. The Morocco striker dribbled past three defenders before beating the Sociedad goalkeeper with a low strike.

Isak then made it 2-2 from a corner kick that reached him unmarked at the far post. But En-Nesyri netted the winner in the 46th minute, after firing in a low cross by Lucas Ocampos.

Bundesliga - Haaland double in Dortmund win

Image: Erling Haaland also scored twice as Borussia Dortmund denied RB Leipzig top spot in the Bundesliga - AP photo

Erling Haaland scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to deny RB Leipzig top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win.

Leipzig was hoping to take advantage of Bayern Munich's 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday but remain a point behind the league leaders after slumping to their first home defeat of the season.

Neither side impressed in a cagey first half before Dortmund seized the initiative in the second. Jadon Sancho followed up his first league goal of the season against Wolfsburg last weekend with the opener in the 55th minute. Marco Reus set up Sancho with his heel and the England forward fired inside the left post.

Haaland struck the crossbar and Dani Olmo responded by hitting the post for Leipzig.

The Norway forward went one better in the 71st minute when Sancho set him up to score with a header after some fine team interplay from Dortmund. Then Reus sent Haaland through to round goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and seal the win late on.

Image: Matthew Hoppe scored a hat-trick for Schalke in their first Bundesliga win in 30 games - AP photo

Substitute Alexander Sorloth's 89th-minute strike was too little, too late for Leipzig. Dortmund climb to fourth, three points behind RB Leipzig, after their third win in four games under new coach Edin Terzic.

American forward Matthew Hoppe scored a hat-trick in Schalke's first victory for almost a year, helping his club avoid matching Tasmania Berlin's old Bundesliga record for consecutive winless games.

Schalke's 4-0 win over visiting Hoffenheim ended their 30-game wait for a league win. Tasmania had gone 31 straight games without a win during the 1965/66 season.

The 19-year-old Hoppe had not scored before for Schalke, but he opened his account with a brilliant chip over Oliver Baumann in the 42nd minute, then rounded the Hoffenheim goalkeeper, before completing a game to remember with his third goal in the 63rd minute. All three were set up by Amine Harit, who rounded off the scoring late on.

Bo Svensson's debut as Mainz coach ended in a 2-0 defeat to visiting Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg routed relegation-threatened Cologne 5-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen drew at home with Werder Bremen 1-1, and Union Berlin and Wolfsburg drew 2-2.

Serie A - Milan consolidate lead; Wins for Atalanta and Genoa

Josip Ilicic appears to be back to his best after inspiring Atalanta to a 4-1 win at Benevento in Serie A.

Ilicic scored Atalanta's opener, hit the post and had a hand in another two goals for Rafael Toli and Duvn Zapata after Marco Saus equaliser. Luis Muriel netted a spectacular fourth for Atalanta.

Genoa moved out of the relegation zone after beating Bologna 2-0.

Bologna dominated possession but struggled to create anything of note. Genoa midfielder Miha Zajc and Mattia Destro scored.

Genoa move two points above 18th-placed Torino. New coach Davide Ballardini has won two of his four matches in charge since replacing Rolando Maran last month.

Meanwhile, later on Saturday night, first-half goals from Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz saw AC Milan ease to a 2-0 win over Torino.



Torino offered little in attack, with their best chance falling to substitute Jacopo Segre late on, forcing a decent save out of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The win consolidates Milan's place at the top of the league, with closest rivals Roma and Inter set to face each other on Sunday.