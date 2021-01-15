Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for December

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, January 18 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Jamal Lowe - Cardiff City vs SWANSEA CITY - 12th December

Collecting the ball just beyond halfway, tiptoeing forward, skipping inside and then gliding his shot in off the outside of his right boot guaranteed Lowe's place in south Wales derby folklore.

Will Vaulks - CARDIFF CITY vs Brentford - 26th December

Vaulks was already eyeing up the outrageous as he played a one-two in his own half. His sweetly driven 55-yard shot beyond Brentford keeper David Raya was a strike for the ages.

Joe Rothwell - BLACKBURN ROVERS vs Sheffield Wednesday - 26th December

Having tried to play in a team-mate, Rothwell decided to go it alone, bursting between opposing defenders at pace, jinking one way then the other before finding the bottom corner.

Sky Bet League One

Tom Naylor - PORTSMOUTH vs Peterborough United - 5th December

Great goals don't have to have to be complicated or intricate. Simplicity can be everything as Naylor proved when he timed this rising bullet of a shot into the top corner to perfection.

Owen Dale - Burton Albion vs CREWE ALEXANDRA - 5th December

With time running out and Crewe pressing for an equaliser, Dale sized up a header dropping to him with his back to goal in the Burton area. His overhead kick was executed impeccably.

Marcus Maddison - CHARLTON ATHLETIC vs Plymouth Argyle - 26th December

Maddison has done this before. A cheeky nutmeg was followed by a stinging, low, left-foot drive that hovered inches above the turf as it flew into the corner to earn Charlton a late point.

Sky Bet League Two

Callum Harriott - COLCHESTER UNITED vs Crawley Town - 1st December

Harriott paired speed of thought and deed as he arced around to his left-hand side and lifted an angled shot possessing both loop and power as it dropped mesmerically under the bar.

Scott Twine - NEWPORT COUNTY vs Oldham Athletic - 19th December

No stranger to great goals in his short time so far at Newport. Twine smoothly shifted the ball back onto his right foot and sent an unstoppable 20-yard shot arrowing into the Oldham net.

Lee Novak - Grimsby Town vs BRADFORD CITY - 22nd December

With his back to goal and a cross coming towards him torso high, Novak presented little danger until he chested the ball into position and looped an overhead into the far top corner.

