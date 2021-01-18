Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Anfield draw records Sky Sports' biggest ever exclusive audience

Liverpool's goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday recorded the biggest ever audience for an event exclusively on Sky Sports.

The Premier League clash between two of this season's title contenders saw an average of 4.5m viewers tuning into the match, peaking at 4.8m in the final five minutes.

That figure surpassed the 4.049m in April 2012 for Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United which took Roberto Mancini's side a step closer to a first Premier League crown.

The stalemate between Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this time around becomes the second most viewed Premier League game ever in terms of average audience, second to the 4.94m viewers that tuned into the Merseyside derby in June, broadcast simultaneously on Sky One and free-to-air on Pick TV.

The draw ensured United remain top by two points, and the game's average audience ranks higher than the audiences achieved for live Premier League matches on terrestrial television over the last two seasons.

The match also ranks second only behind Game of Thrones as the highest-rated programme ever on Sky pay channels.

Furthermore, the latest renewal of a historic rivalry achieved a 25 per cent share of the total TV audience at the time, with 41 per cent of Sky customers who were watching TV at the time tuning in.

Neville: Who will have that consistent run?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on the latest Gary Neville Podcast:

"The title race is swinging back and forward. City are dangerous and emerging, and look like their form is good.

"Are Liverpool hitting their own standard? No.

"City just look like they're getting to a level where, if they maintain it, they could cause damage in this league. They're in a really good moment where confidence is good. But like most teams this season, it's been short-lived. It's been four or five weeks and then teams have that dip.

"Who is going to have that consistent run? I've said Liverpool all season, but I would transfer it to Man City now looking at the way they're playing. Liverpool aren't going to get Van Dijk back quickly, and then they can't get Fabinho into midfield.

"We've got an intriguing league, the most intriguing league where it looks like it can flip from one week to the other.

"The Premier League is providing one of the only bits of respite, along with walking and cycling, in the country, plus other football as well obviously. It's providing so much entertainment at home."