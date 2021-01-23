FA Cup fourth round: Team news, previews, stats - Wycombe vs Tottenham on Monday

The FA Cup fourth round continues on Monday with Tottenham travelling to Wycombe Wanderers.

Team news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention for Everton. He has missed the last three games due to a hamstring strain, but is expected to start in the fourth-round clash.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti still has a lengthy injury list to contend with as Allan, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Alex Iwobi and Niels Nkounkou are all still unavailable. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is closing in on a return to full training.

Sheffield Wednesday's caretaker manager Neil Thompson could be boosted by the return of a couple of players for his side's first game since January 9.

The Owls, who have only recently reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak, have been without the likes of Josh Windass, Chey Dunkley, Keiren Westwood, Massimo Luongo and Julian Borner. Thompson was keeping his cards close to his chest, but revealed two unnamed players had returned to full training.

Stat of the match: This will be the 20th FA Cup match (including replays) between Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, the third most-played match in the competition's history. Everton have progressed from the last five ties, most recently a fourth-round meeting in 1989-90.

Monday's games

0:29 Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli was not involved against Sheffield United due to injury and may also be sidelined for Monday's FA Cup tie at Wycombe

Team news: Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has confirmed he has enough players to fulfil his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Tottenham and will have to assess a couple of them before Monday night's game.

The Chairboys have not played for the last two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak, seeing games against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday called off, and they only returned to training on Thursday. There are also a couple of unnamed injuries, while Anthony Stewart (knee) is still missing.

Dele Alli is a doubt for Tottenham through injury. Jose Mourinho confirmed Alli has been suffering with a "tendon" injury but does not expect it to keep him out long-term.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty has an unspecified problem and Serge Aurier has been feeling unwell. Giovani Lo Celso is the only definite absentee with a hamstring problem. Mourinho has said he will rotate his team but will take a full-strength squad.

Stat of the match: This is just the second competitive meeting between Wycombe and Tottenham, with Spurs winning 4-3 in an FA Cup fourth-round match in 2016-17.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.