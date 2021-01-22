Super 6 £250,000 jackpot? Completed it! Late drama seals the quarter of a million

A late Zak Vyner goal for Bristol City not only handed them the three points, but one lucky Super 6 winner a quarter of a million pounds. That's right, £250,000!

The Super 6 jackpot has been WON! A contestant has claimed the £250,000 prize, and how dramatic, or traumatic, it was for them.

Zak Vyner's goal double Bristol City's lead over Preston in the 77th minute, yet the jackpot winner needed no more goals to go in during the last 13 minutes or so in six matches to steal the quarter of a million.

You may say 13 is unlucky for some, but the winner will have only fond memories for the rest of their life as far as that number is concerned.

Although Bristol City are to be thanked for their success, an admirable mention has to go to Luton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who scored the winner and only goal at the Vitality Stadium to gift his side a shock three points against Bournemouth.

What a moment this was! 😍



For the first time this season, @JeffStelling was able to announce a £250,000 jackpot winner! 🎉



A winning @LutonTown goal has never been celebrated in Sunderland quite like this we imagine 😅 #Super6 pic.twitter.com/pq0HyYFR08 — Super 6 (@Super6) January 16, 2021

To put this into context, when his goal went in, it knocked 300,000 Super 6 players out of the round, with only 6,986 players correctly predicting that score, equating to 0.67 per cent.

Brighton won at Leeds by the same scoreline, with only 0.76 per cent of players predicting this one, so it was a round full of surprises, with a jackpot winner perhaps coming as a surprise considering the results.

A commentary of the last 90 seconds by Jeff Stelling added to the drama at Bournemouth, but sure enough the final whistle came and the lucky winner was called to reveal that they had won the £250,000.

A life-changing amount of money, for free, for simply predicting six scorelines with Super 6.

Round 29 Fixtures:

West Ham vs Doncaster

Sheffield United vs Plymouth

Brighton vs Blackpool

Barnsley vs Norwich

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs Crawley

