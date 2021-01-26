Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions ahead of the midweek round of Scottish Premiership action.

I saw Dundee United play at Hamilton Accies recently and yet again they had the better chances in the game but only managed a draw. You cannot help but be drawn to matters off the park for the Tannadice club with sporting director Tony Asghar criticising the Scottish government for not giving more help to clubs like United during this challenging Covid-affected season.

Owner Mark Ogren is subsidising various costs at the club, this on the back of players and staff accepting wage cuts. Taking all this into consideration, it can't be a happy place just now. Does it affect their form? Who knows. But St Mirren will be looking to bounce back immediately from the painful weekend semi-final League Cup loss to Livingston.

The first goal will be so crucial in this game just to lift the spirits of either side.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

John Hughes went from the high of a magnificent 4-1 home win over Aberdeen to an uncomfortable 5-0 loss at Ibrox to Rangers on Saturday. No one has played more games than the Dingwall side so with Motherwell having two games in hand over their opponents, every point is vital in their fight to stay in the top flight.

The likelihood is that Jordan White, previously of Motherwell, will continue his career in the Highlands to help with their goal threat. Beating Hibs as well as Aberdeen shows that there is some determination in the County squad to go against all the odds and survive.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has still to taste victory in his three games to date, his opening two draws was followed by the loss at Pittodrie against Aberdeen with Liam Polworth sent off. The sobering thought for all Motherwell fans is that their last victory was on October 31 at Livingston.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Congratulations to Callum Davidson and his team for reaching the final of the League Cup following an impressive 3-0 victory over Hibs at the weekend. Goals from Jason Kerr, Shaun Rooney and Craig Conway saw them ease into next month's Hampden final against Livingston with a chance to add to their only silverware so far, the 2014 Scottish Cup.

I just wonder whether there might be a bit of a hangover from this tremendous effort and players potentially drained from the sheer joy of reaching a national final? Sitting just four points off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table in ninth place, league points are very much the priority for the Perth side.

Signing Glenn Middleton on loan from Rangers should help in a creative sense, despite the convincing win over Hibs, Saints struggle for goals usually. Further north in Aberdeen, Derek McInnes is feeling the heat from his own fans at the moment, the 4-1 loss to Ross County was a painful and chastening experience but typically, they bounced back with a solid 2-0 home win over Motherwell at the weekend.

It's a blow for the fans to see Scott Wright reach an agreement with Rangers to sign in the summer but perhaps they may be able to secure Ross McCrorie permanently as part of the deal.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

It's a source of great disappointment to all Hibs fans that a chance to get to yet another cup final was blown away at the weekend when they capitulated to St Johnstone, eventually losing by 3-0. On the back of last month's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts, the pain for the fans is hard to take.

I'd argue that Hibs better players than St Johnstone but the Perth side got the job done and showed a better mentality that the men from Leith. Jack Ross will have to remind his players one of their better performances of the season was when Rangers came to Easter Road last September and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Christian Doidge should play from the start in this one alongside Kevin Nisbet. But when you're up against a side that have conceded just seven league goals and scored 66, you know you'll be tested for 90 minutes. Steven Gerrard saw five different scorers in the five-goal win over Ross County at the weekend and knows that his side are another nine wins away from clinching the title.

Ryan Jack is back to full fitness and scored a wonderful team goal at the weekend; the only other change may well be the return to action of Kemar Roofe in support of Alfredo Morelos.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

It's four matches without a win now for Celtic with the fans watching on in disbelief seeing their team 23 points behind Rangers in January. Sky's first weekend of live matches of the Scottish season was a thumping 5-1 home win for Neil Lennon's men in this same fixture with Jeremie Frimpong on the scoresheet.

The 20-year-old Dutchman now wants out of Celtic, somewhat surprisingly, and his departure will begin an overhaul of the squad now that the title is out of reach. It looks like Kristoffer Ajer will replace him as the regular right-back. Signed for a few hundred thousand pounds, any profit to be made on Frimpong will be welcome in this Covid-affected season for everyone and Celtic will be feeling the pinch like everyone else.

Having seen Accies at home to Dundee Utd recently, Brian Rice will be hoping for much more of a goal threat, his side having scored just once in their last six matches. Marios Ogkmpoe came off the bench against United following his knee injury and could start alongside David Moyo against a fragile Celtic defence.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

The good news for Livingston fans is that David Martindale was given the green light to continue his good work at the club after passing a fit and proper persons test.

Martindale has moved on since then and has led his team to an 11-match unbeaten run, including two draws with Celtic and clinching a place in the League Cup final next month. It has been an exhausting experience for his men but to have a cup final to look forward to is a tremendous prize.

Alex Dyer, like most sides in the Scottish Premiership, has watched his side struggle for consistency and after losing Eamonn Brophy to St Mirren, his striking options were limited until he managed to sign George Oakley. The Englishman has previous experience in Scotland with Inverness Caley and Hamilton Accies but chose Ayrshire for his next adventure.

Oakley's claim to fame north of the border is his extraordinary strike at Pittodrie against Aberdeen that drew comparisons with Marco Van Basten at his best in the Euros! More of the same please!

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0