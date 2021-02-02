Coronavirus: English Football League records fall in positive cases in latest round of testing

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that 19 positive cases have been recorded in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

It represents a fall since last week where the EFL reported that 26 individuals returned a positive swab and a rapid decrease since the start of January when 123 players and club staff across the Championship, League One and League Two tested positive for the virus.

Results revealed on Monday for the Premier League indicated that there had also been a drop in cases.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days in line with the latest government guidance.

A statement from the League read: "The EFL can confirm that a total of 5448 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week's testing programme, with 19 positive cases returned.

"A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing progamme is now in place for all 72 Clubs, with today's results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 25 to Sunday 31 January. 65 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period. "

The Premier League, along with the Football Association and the English Football League, released a joint statement reiterating the importance of following newly enhanced Covid-19 measures in January.

Previous EFL Covid-19 results since resumption of twice-weekly testing in January