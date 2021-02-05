Miguel Almiron has sparked Newcastle into a shots machine, back this 28/1 shot - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows thinks Newcastle can continue their improved attacking process against Southampton and has a 28/1 bet to consider.

How did we get on in midweek?

Good riddance to January, I say.

Losing runs are common with my style of punting at big prices and we are in the midst of one, with what seemed like the longest month in the history of the world seeing our betting tank drop from +23 to +5.5. There were a few close calls along the way, mind. The process remains strong, fruit will fall from the tree shortly.

We were a Jake Livermore booking away from a 10/1 return at the weekend as West Brom won the bookings race and got a result at home to Fulham - although in truth, Livermore did not give the referee a decision to make in that regard.

The Rob Holding to score first shout vs Manchester United at 100/1 was always a rogue one. He's a player on the cusp of a big chance falling his way though. Following him to score over the next few months looks a long-term profitable strategy.

Attention turns to the weekend. There's a 28/1 shot with exciting potential to attack.

And remember, whatever I tip, I back comrades. We're in this together.

P+L = +5.5

1pt on Newcastle to have 16 or more shots vs Southampton and Miguel Almiron to hit the target from outside the box (28/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

They must have put something in the water up on Tyneside as Newcastle have become fun to watch. There's much more energy in the team and the back four are pushing higher up the pitch. In their last three matches, they've managed to fire 56 attempts at goal - that's more than they mustered in their previous seven matches combined before that and Allan Saint-Maximin has yet to play from the start yet.

Yes, Steve Bruce's boys have lost two of those three fixtures but at least now there's a bit of spark and enjoyment in their football. It's all the locals want.

Southampton make the long journey north with problems, too. This current four-game losing run is the longest losing run in Ralph Hasenhuttl's league managerial career although his injury-list is easing up.

It's unlikely they'll shut up shop with the players they have available so this could be an action-packed game if Newcastle arrive in no-fear mode once again. With that in mind, I'm happy to take a swing at the 9/2 for Newcastle to register 16 or more shots at goal.

Miguel Almiron has been one of the players to shine in Bruce's new attacking style. His position just behind Callum Wilson takes him into some dangerous positions outside the box. This can be seen from his shot-data in the last four matches. He's had four shots from outside the box in that period, hitting the target twice and clipping the crossbar with a free-kick against Crystal Palace.

Sky Bet have gone 4/1 on the single for him to have another shot on target from outside the area, which is a little large, and I'm happy to throw him in to the Newcastle shots bet to make a very appealing 28/1 price.