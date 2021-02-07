Women's Super League: Manchester United miss chance to top table with Reading defeat

Manchester United missed the opportunity to go top of the Women's Super League table after a 2-0 defeat to Reading.

Goals from Danielle Carter and captain Natasha Harding handed the Royals just their second victory in the last 10 games.

After a tense first half, the visitors made the breakthrough when Harding was on hand to poke home the ball home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

The visitors made it two goals in as many minutes after Emma Mitchell's free-kick picked out an unmarked Carter who guided a header home.

The Women's Football Show

In the latest Sky Sports Women's Football Show podcast, former England captain Gillian Coultard reflects on her career and being awarded an MBE, while Chelsea forward Pernille Harder talks title ambitions and equality within the game.

Jess Creighton and Sue Smith are also joined by Sheffield United's Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss Emma Hayes' being linked with AFC Wimbledon and the issue of diversity within the game.