Women's Super League: Manchester United miss chance to top table with Reading defeat

Manchester United missed the opportunity to go top of the Women's Super League table after a 2-0 defeat to Reading.
Goals from Danielle Carter and captain Natasha Harding handed the Royals just their second victory in the last 10 games.
After a tense first half, the visitors made the breakthrough when Harding was on hand to poke home the ball home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.
The visitors made it two goals in as many minutes after Emma Mitchell's free-kick picked out an unmarked Carter who guided a header home.
