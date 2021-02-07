Women's Super League: Manchester United miss chance to top table with Reading defeat

Danielle Carter and Natasha Harding goals give Reading second win in 10 games to move level with Everton; Manchester United remain point behind Chelsea in second, having played a game more; United have lost two of four after 10-game unbeaten start to WSL season

By PA Sport

Sunday 7 February 2021 15:30, UK

Natasha Harding was on target as Reading surprised Manchester United
Manchester United missed the opportunity to go top of the Women's Super League table after a 2-0 defeat to Reading.

Goals from Danielle Carter and captain Natasha Harding handed the Royals just their second victory in the last 10 games.

After a tense first half, the visitors made the breakthrough when Harding was on hand to poke home the ball home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

The visitors made it two goals in as many minutes after Emma Mitchell's free-kick picked out an unmarked Carter who guided a header home.

