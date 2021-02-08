Harry Redknapp: Former Bournemouth manager helping out caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate

Harry Redknapp has been drafted in by caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate as Bournemouth search for a new manager.

The 73-year-old has agreed to lend a hand to his former player until the Bournemouth board appoint a successor to the sacked Jason Tindall.

"Jonathan Woodgate played under me at Spurs and he's a great lad," Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "He's asked me to come in for a few days and watch them train.

"Just to be around the place for a few days, help keep my eye on things for him."

Image: Jonathan Woodgate will be in caretaker charge for Bournemouth's FA Cup game against Burnley on Tuesday

"I have spoken to Harry quite a bit," Woodgate said at a press conference on Monday. "He gives that advice and has been there and done it. He is a really good guy, who I know I can trust."

Sky Sports News reported on Monday morning that the Cherries have been inundated with applications for the job, although the board are taking their time to make an appointment.

No time scale has been set on making an appointment, as the board feel this is a big decision at a crucial stage in the season.

Jonathan Woodgate will still be caretaker manager for the FA Cup game with Burnley on Tuesday, after which the club will draw up a shortlist of names and start the interview process.

Redknapp, who lives on the south coast and is out of management since leaving Birmingham in 2017, managed Bournemouth between 1983 and 1992 but is only returning on a temporary basis this time around.