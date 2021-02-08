Harry Redknapp: Former Bournemouth manager helping out caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate

Harry Redknapp has been drafted in by caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate as Bournemouth search for a new manager.
The 73-year-old has agreed to lend a hand to his former player until the Bournemouth board appoint a successor to the sacked Jason Tindall.
"Jonathan Woodgate played under me at Spurs and he's a great lad," Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "He's asked me to come in for a few days and watch them train.
"Just to be around the place for a few days, help keep my eye on things for him."
"I have spoken to Harry quite a bit," Woodgate said at a press conference on Monday. "He gives that advice and has been there and done it. He is a really good guy, who I know I can trust."
Trending
- Dean asks not to ref in PL this weekend after death threats
- Nev: Liverpool look drained | City will be champions
- Hamilton signs new Mercedes deal for 2021
- Ole: Henderson not the most patient guy
- Ref Watch: Swift Soucek resolution the only positive
- Soucek red card rescinded as West Ham win appeal
- Merson says: Ole has big decision to make on De Gea
- Redknapp helping Bournemouth as job search goes on
- Leach strike edges England closer to victory
- Pogba out for 'a few weeks' with thigh injury
Sky Sports News reported on Monday morning that the Cherries have been inundated with applications for the job, although the board are taking their time to make an appointment.
No time scale has been set on making an appointment, as the board feel this is a big decision at a crucial stage in the season.
Jonathan Woodgate will still be caretaker manager for the FA Cup game with Burnley on Tuesday, after which the club will draw up a shortlist of names and start the interview process.
Redknapp, who lives on the south coast and is out of management since leaving Birmingham in 2017, managed Bournemouth between 1983 and 1992 but is only returning on a temporary basis this time around.