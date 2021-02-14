Rangers investigate potential coronavirus rules breach at party in Glasgow

Police Scotland have confirmed 10 people were issued with fixed penalty notices after a gathering in Glasgow, with reports online claiming people in attendance included Rangers players; Rangers 'are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation'

Rangers say they are aware of an alleged incident in Glasgow

Rangers have launched an internal probe amid allegations of several players attending a house party that was broken up by police.

The club issued a short statement on Twitter after it emerged that some players were being accused of having breached Scotland's strict lockdown restrictions.

The club said: "Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation. We will make no further comment."

A Police Scotland spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "We received reports of a gathering at a property in Hayburn Lane, Glasgow at 1.10am on Sunday 14th February.

"Officers attended and those in attendance left. 10 people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations."

It is not clear how many Rangers players were at the party or whether any were among those issued with fines.

Scotland remains under tight restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19, with no indoor mixing of households allowed under normal circumstances.

The Rangers investigation comes two months after Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were handed two-week club suspensions for breaching Covid protocols by attending an illegal house party.

Northern Ireland winger Jones and defender Edmundson were subsequently handed seven-match bans by the Scottish Football Association.

Both of the fringe players moved on loan to English clubs in January, with Jones joining Sunderland and Edmundson going to Derby.

A Ryan Jack strike moved Rangers another step towards the Scottish Premiership title with a narrow 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The midfielder fired in a terrific volley from 25 yards in the 38th minute of a lacklustre first half at Ibrox.

The Light Blues created more chances soon after the break but could not stretch their lead and thus could not relax against a sturdy Killie side until the final whistle.

Nevertheless, after dropping two points at Hamilton last week, Steven Gerrard's side, without suspended strikers Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe, got back to winning ways.

Celtic's victory at St Johnstone on Sunday means the gap at the top of the table remains at 18 points.