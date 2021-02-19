Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for January

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, February 22 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Sammy Ameobi - NOTTINGHAM FOREST v Millwall - January 16

There was no hint of what was to come as Ameobi ambled into the Millwall half. Suddenly he exploded into life, exchanging passes with Alex Mighten before curling home exquisitely.

John Swift - READING v Coventry City - January 19

On the angle, Swift was fully 30 yards from goal and chose the farthest corner. With only a two-man wall, it could be seen all the way but still found the net, so sweetly was it struck.

Matt Grimes - Rotherham United v SWANSEA CITY - January 30

What made Grimes' timing of a ball off the floor even more remarkable was that, running towards the corner flag, he had to twist his body as he struck his shot to find the perfect path.

Head here to watch the goals and vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League One

1:24 Watch the nominees for January's Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award...

Scott Twine - Ipswich Town v SWINDON TOWN - January 9

Twice nominated for Newport in League Two this season, Twine showed he can do it for his parent club, pushing the ball in front of him before looping a 25-yarder into the far top corner.

Luke McCormick - Crewe Alexandra v BRISTOL ROVERS - January 19

Some goals are simply unstoppable. You had to feel for Crewe keeper Dave Richards as McCormick bent his free-kick around the wall and into the top corner in a flash of brilliance.

Danny Rose - Lincoln City v NORTHAMPTON TOWN - January 23

Rose had no time to lose with Northampton chasing the game. His sized up a dropping ball on the edge of the area, shifted his position and sent a stunning overhead kick into the corner.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League Two

1:12 Watch the nominees for January's Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award...

Jack Iredale - Southend United v CAMBRIDGE UNITED - January 19

Where others might have rushed, Iredale kept beautifully calm as a diagonal cross floated towards him before chesting the ball down and timing his swinging left-foot shot to perfection.

Alfie Beestin - Colchester United v SCUNTHORPE UNITED - January 29

Even a push in the back couldn't put Beestin off his stride on the run as he shaped to shoot from outside the area. After galloping forward, he lashed his shot perfectly into the top corner.

Davis Keillor-Dunn - OLDHAM ATHLETIC v Salford City - January 30

The converted winger was coolness personified as the ball broke to him. Sizing up the target area, he swept the most laconic of shots off his instep in a delightful arc into the Salford net.

Head here to vote on Twitter!