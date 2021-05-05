EFL games on Sky Sports: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth vs Accrington & Crawley vs Bolton

Sky Sports has announced three more crunch Sky Bet EFL clashes to be shown across the final weekend of the season.

Kicking things off on Saturday lunchtime is Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, which is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. One of the two sides could still stay up, both could still go down on the final day of the Championship season, which means it is set to be a gripping affair at Pride Park.

Right afterward it is on to Sky Bet League Two for Crawley vs Bolton. The Trotters need a win to guarantee their promotion on the final day of the campaign. Kick-off is at 3pm.

And then on Sunday it is on to League One final day, where Portsmouth are chasing a play-off spot, and know only a win will guarantee it against Accrington at Fratton Park. Kick-off is at 12pm.

The play-offs then get under way on Monday, May 17, with at least one semi-final every day all week until Sunday, May 23.

The play-off finals then take place on the weekend of May 29-31.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

May

Sat 8: Championship final day: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday (12.30pm), League Two final day: Crawley vs Bolton (3pm)

Sun 9: League One final day: Portsmouth vs Accrington (12pm)

Mon 17: Championship A 1st leg (6pm), Championship B 1st leg (8.15pm)

Tues 18: League One A 1st leg (6pm)

Wed 19: League One B 1st leg (6pm)

Thur 20: League Two A 1st leg (6pm) League Two B 1st leg (8.15pm)

Fri 21: League One A 2nd leg (7.45pm)

Sat 22: Championship A 2nd leg (12.30pm), League One B 2nd leg (3pm), Championship B 2nd leg (5.30pm)

Sun 23: League Two A 2nd leg (12.30pm), League Two B 2nd leg (6.30pm)

Sat 29: Championship play-off final (3pm)

Sun 30: League One play-off final (3pm)

Mon 31: League Two play-off final (3pm)

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship, access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match-by-match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.