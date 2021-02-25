Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for a bumper weekend of Scottish Premiership action on Sky Sports, as Celtic begin life after Neil Lennon.

Celtic team news: Celtic's new interim boss John Kennedy will assess his squad ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Winger James Forrest is continuing his rehabilitation following ankle surgery. Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Aberdeen team news: Aberdeen will still be without Jonny Hayes (hamstring) while Fraser Hornby faces a spell out with a thigh tear.

With Michael Ruth suffering from illness, Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi are Aberdeen's only two fit strikers.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.

Key stats...

Celtic are unbeaten against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (P9 W7 D2) since losing 0-1 in May 2018.

Aberdeen have lost 28 of their last 30 visits to Celtic in league competition (W1 D1), although have avoided defeat in two of their last five such trips (W1 D1 L3).

Celtic haven't lost back-to-back league games since March 2013; they lost their last such match 0-1 at Ross County.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Last time out...

Hibernian team news: Hibernian boss Jack Ross will have to leave it until Saturday morning to name his team to face Motherwell at Easter Road as he monitors a couple of injury doubts.

Ross did fear as many as five first-team members would be in danger of missing this weekend's clash but saw three of his casualty concerns return to training on Friday.

The unnamed player who missed last week's win over Hamilton after contracting Covid-19 will not rejoin Ross' squad until next week after experiencing symptoms which required further checks.

Motherwell team news: Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher is back in training following a hamstring injury but will not be risked in Edinburgh.

Steven Lawless returned to the bench in midweek but Graham Alexander still has 12 first-team players missing.

Mark O'Hara, Liam Grimshaw (both illness), Bevis Mugabi (shoulder) and Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are sidelined along with recent signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith (all unspecified injuries), plus long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox (all knee).

Key stats...

Hibernian remain unbeaten against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership since Jack Ross took charge (P4 W2 D2).

Motherwell are winless against Hibernian on the road in the Scottish Premiership (P7 D3 L4) since winning 1-0 in August 2013. They have conceded 2+ goals in six of those games, drawing the other one 0-0 in the most recent such visit.

Hibernian are looking to win five in a row in the top flight for the first time since March 2011.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Last time out...

Kilmarnock team news: Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock's only absentee for the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The defender will miss another five to 10 days of training with a hamstring injury.

Alan Power returns from suspension for the Ayrshire side.

Dundee United team news: Peter Pawlett is suspended for the visitors. The midfielder completes a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is out with a hip problem but should be available next weekend.

Key stats...

Kilmarnock have won only once in their last five Scottish Premiership games against Dundee United (D1 L3), having won three times in their previous four such encounters beforehand (L1).

Dundee United have conceded at least once in each of their last 12 away games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish top-flight (25 goals in total) since a 2-0 win in November 2009.

Kilmarnock have lost each of their last eight league games, including all three under Tommy Wright. Indeed, Wright is the first manager to lose his first three Scottish Premiership matches in charge of any club since his predecessor Alex Dyer also did so for Kilmarnock (Dyer lost first five from December 2019 to January 2020).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Last time out...

St Mirren team news: St Mirren are set to welcome striker Collin Quaner back ahead of Saturday's visit of Ross County.

The former Huddersfield attacker has made just one substitute appearance since signing last month, but boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful he will be available again after a knee injury to face the Staggies.

Goodwin also hopes midfielders Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) will be feeling sharper after both midfield men made surprise returns in the midweek Motherwell draw. Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) and Kristian Dennis (Achilles) remain out.

Ross County team news: Defender Callum Morris is almost certainly out of John Hughes' County squad due to a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Iain Vigurs serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Key stats...

St. Mirren are unbeaten in three league meetings with Ross County (W2 D1) and are looking for back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over the Staggies for the very first time.

Ross County have only won one of their last six top-flight league trips to St. Mirren (D2 L3), a 3-0 win under Jim McIntyre in April 2015.

St. Mirren have drawn their last four league games, current longest run in Scottish Premiership. Five consecutive draws will be their longest run ever in the competition, which they also did in March 2012.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Last time out...

