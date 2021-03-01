David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Cardiff vs Derby, Tuesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff's winning run came to an end at the weekend, but a draw at Middlesbrough will never not be a decent result so it shouldn't halt their momentum too much.

Derby will be pleased to have got their late point against Nottingham Forest. They have a wide berth between themselves and the bottom three now, but they can't relax just yet. This should be a tight game, but I think Cardiff will have the quality to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Huddersfield may be starting to worry a little. That win against Swansea a couple of weeks ago is starting to look like a blip rather than the start of a recovery for Carlos Corberan and his side.

This is a massive game. Birmingham got a huge win at the weekend to lift themselves a little away from the bottom three. Both sides will be desperate for victory to give themselves some more breathing space, but I feel the Blues will have more confidence now and may well sneak the win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Blackburn, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

With teams queuing up outside the top six it was important for Reading to get back to winning ways on Saturday. The top two may be a little beyond them now, but making the play-offs would still represent a fantastic season.

This is must-win for them against a side in no kind of form at all. Blackburn may have drawn at the weekend, but they are on a really poor run and are drifting down the table. I can only really see a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Brentford, Wednesday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

Five wins on the bounce now for Norwich. They have given themselves a seven-point gap over Brentford and a 10-point gap over Watford in third. If they win this then they well and truly have a big foot back in the Premier League.

Brentford's slump is over after back-to-back wins. This is a massive test for them, though. A win would be a real statement to the sides below them, while defeat would leave the door wide open. There will be so much attacking quality on show, but I just have to go with the Canaries.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

Sheffield Wednesday acted quickly to swoop for Darren Moore as they decided something needed to be done after four straight defeats, particularly as well in the way they collapsed against Luton on Saturday.

This is a huge, huge game near the bottom. Rotherham are in no kind of form at all, and a draw doesn't really help either side. It will be nervy, but I think a mixture of new manager bounce and quality up top will see Wednesday through. Just.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Swansea, Wednesday 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

If Stoke are to have any chance of moving back towards the top six then they need to go on a winning run soon. They started so well at Brentford on Saturday but just couldn't hold on in the end, and their opportunities are slipping away.

Swansea would have been expecting to go on and beat Bristol City after taking the lead, and you wonder how that defeat will impact upon their confidence. They have the character to bounce back, but Stoke is a tough place to go. Draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Middlesbrough (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Preston (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Luton (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Barnsley (Wed 7pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Wycombe (Wed 7pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Bournemouth (Wed 7.45pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)