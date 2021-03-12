Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for February

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One, and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, March 15 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

1:38 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here...

Scott Malone - MILLWALL v Sheffield Wednesday - February 7

Shades of Gazza and Euro 96 as Malone juggled his way in from the wing in a blur past two defenders and then lobbed a third before striking his clinical low volley into the bottom corner.

Duncan Watmore - MIDDLESBROUGH v Huddersfield Town - February 16

Watmore showed off his all-round sporting talent by hurdling one challenge by the touchline, slaloming his way past another, and then driving the ball intelligently into the bottom corner.

Duane Holmes - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN v Swansea City - February 20

Having just scored and with Huddersfield 3-1 up against high-flying Swansea, Holmes figured it was his day, so why not cut in and let fly with a searing, dipping 20-yarder on the angle?

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League One

1:17 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award...

Connor Ogilvie - Charlton Athletic v GILLINGHAM - February 13

Is it possible to catch a volley more sweetly? The Gillingham central defender watched a slow looping pass drop onto his left foot and was still just about airborne as the ball flashed home.

James Coppinger - DONCASTER ROVERS v Hull City - February 20

Not content with designing the Doncaster kit to mark his 17 seasons with Rovers, Coppinger came off the bench to curl a pinpoint free-kick over the wall for a 102nd-minute equaliser.

Jack Taylor - Plymouth Argyle v PETERBOROUGH UNITED - February 23

Hard, fast, and true. As the ball was laid into his path 25 yards out, Taylor swung his right foot and arrowed home a shot that was timed so exquisitely, it was still rising as it struck the net.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League Two

1:23 Watch the nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award for February...

Elliot Osborne - Crawley Town v STEVENAGE - 16th February

Osborne showed admirable patience as he jockeyed into position and switched back again to create the space and time he needed to whip an unstoppable curler into the far top corner.

Dylan Bahamboula - Tranmere Rovers v OLDHAM ATHLETIC - 20th February

As he rolled the ball out from under his feet, Bahamboula was already thinking about his shot. But could he really have visualised such a beautifully traced, looping arc over the keeper?

Nathan Ferguson - Forest Green Rovers v SOUTHEND UNITED - 24th February

Running back towards his own goal, Ferguson won possession by the centre circle. Surely a shot wasn't on? Not 45 yards out? It was, and how, an absolute screamer into the top corner.

Head here to vote on Twitter!