Protestors in Buenos Aires included the daughters and ex-wife of Diego Maradona; investigators are looking into the circumstances of the football legend's death in November to establish if there was any negligence involved

Diego Maradona: Supporters march for 'justice' in Buenos Aires over football legend's death

Supporters of Diego Maradona marched for 'justice' in Buenos Aires

Fans of Diego Maradona marched for "justice" on Wednesday amid investigations into how the football icon died and whether there was any negligence in his care.

Maradona's fans, including his daughters and ex-wife, took to the streets and protested at the emblematic Obelisco monument in central Buenos Aires.

Protesters sang songs and waved flags in support of Maradona, calling for 'social and legal justice' in the case.

Image: An investigation into the circumstances of Maradona's death is underway with protestors calling for 'social and legal justice'

Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time following a glittering career with Argentina, where he captained the 1986 World Cup-winning side, as well as spells with the likes of Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.

He had attained an almost god-like status in his home country despite much publicised long battles with drug and alcohol addiction.

Maradona was recovering from brain surgery when he died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020.

Image: A supporter attaches a rose next to a photo of Maradona

Tributes poured out from across the world and across football in the aftermath of his passing.

A medical board, at the request of the justice department, met on Monday to analyse the circumstances of his death.

Investigators are also looking at whether members of Maradona's medical team did not adequately treat him.