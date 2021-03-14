Cristiano Ronaldo nets perfect Juventus hat-trick as Inter Milan record eighth straight win - European round-up

Lautaro Martinez scored a superb late winner to stretch Inter Milan's Serie A winning run to eight games and send his side nine points clear at the top with a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Torino.

Romelu Lukaku fired Inter in front from the penalty spot after 62 minutes but Antonio Sanabria soon levelled, before Martinez steered a header into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining.

Inter moved up to 65 points. Second-placed AC Milan can close the gap back to six points if they beat Napoli later on Sunday.

Torino remain in 18th place with 20 points, two adrift of Cagliari above them but with a game in hand over the Sardinian side.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a perfect hat-trick inside 32 minutes as Juventus bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit by beating Cagliari 3-1.

The 36-year-old striker found the net with a header, a right-footed penalty, and a left-foot shot and celebrated by pointing to his ear in an apparent response to recent criticism.

Juventus enjoyed a comfortable win despite Giovanni Simeone's second-half strike for the hosts and are now third with 55 points, 10 behind leaders Inter Milan with a game in hand.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the perfect hat-trick for Juventus on Sunday

It was Cagliari coach Leonardo Semplici's first defeat since taking over in February and left his side in 17th place on 22 points, two clear of the relegation zone.

Relegation battling Parma stunned AS Roma by beating the Champions League hopefuls 2-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday to end a 17-match winless run.

Valentin Mihaila fired the hosts to an early lead before Hernani's second-half penalty sealed a deserved win for Roberto D'Aversa's side, their first victory since November 30.

Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez denied Dennis Man with a good save early in the second half as Parma put in an impressive performance to earn their third win of the season.

They remained in 19th place, but the victory took them to 19 points, three adrift of safety.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled for a Juventus penalty

Roma came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, including a comprehensive 3-0 Europa League last-16 first-leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, but the defeat left them in fifth place, two points behind Atalanta.

Earlier on Saturday, Bologna earned a 3-1 home win over Sampdoria to move into 12th place, one point and one place behind the visitors.

Musa Barrow and Mattias Svanberg struck either side of Fabio Quagliarella's goal in the first half, before Roberto Soriano wrapped up the win.

Bundesliga: Leipzig lose ground in title race

Image: Yussuf Poulsen and RB Leipzig endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal

Second-placed RB Leipzig lost ground in the Bundesliga title race when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The draw ended Leipzig's six-match winning run in the league, and Julian Nagelsmann's side are now on 54 points after 25 games, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The hosts dominated the first half, winger Justin Kluivert and defender Willi Orban going close to scoring, and they made the breakthrough in the 46th minute through winger Emil Forsberg.

Kluivert fired a shot from a distance which was parried away by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and Forsberg pounced on the loose ball to put Leipzig ahead.

Frankfurt drew level in the 61st minute when midfielder Daichi Kamada's half-volley from Andre Silva's cross beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Frankfurt remained alive in the fight for Champions League qualification in fourth spot on 44 points, two points above Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen failed to overtake Dortmund after they lost 2-1 at home to lowly Arminia Bielefeld. Stuttgart also made it five Bundesliga games unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim as Sasa Kalajdzic scored for the seventh game in a row.

La Liga: Soceidad streak ended

Granada ended Real Sociedad's seven-match unbeaten streak in La Liga with a 1-0 win.

Sociedad hadn't lost in the league since a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla in January, with four wins and three draws since, but German Sanchez scored the winner for the hosts early in the second half. The result moved Granada to eighth place and left Sociedad in fifth.

Earlier, Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 in a result that left the teams tied with 34 points from 27 matches. Villarreal were also 3-1 winners away at Eibar.

Ligue 1: Lille held by Monaco

Lille's seven-game winning away streak in Ligue 1 ended with a dour 0-0 stalemate at AS Monaco as the pacesetters dropped precious points in the title race.

The northerners, who now have 63 points from 29 games, extended their advantage over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain to three points, but their lead will be wiped out should the reigning champions beat visiting Nantes in Sunday's late game.

Earlier, RC Lens and Metz, both promoted from Ligue 2 last season, drew 2-2 at Felix Bollaert to stay sixth and seventh respectively.

Bordeaux were 3-1 winners at Dijon while Rennes picked up a 1-0 home win against Strasbourg. Nimes drew 1-1 with Montpellier, with Lorient and Nice also ending with the same scoreline.