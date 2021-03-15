Mason Greenwood, Emile Smith Rowe named in England U21 squad for European Championship group stage

Mason Greenwood and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been named in the England U21 squad for the group stage of this year's European Championship, while there is a first call-up for Emile Smith Rowe.

England boss Aidy Boothroyd has announced his 23-man squad to face Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland in Group D of the tournament, which takes place from March 24-31.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the knockout stage of the competition will then be held from May 31 with the final in Ljubljana (Slovenia) on June 6. Boothroyd will be able to name a new squad if England qualify from their group.

Manchester United's Greenwood has only scored once in his past 25 games, while Hudson-Odoi has struggled for consistency under new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Image: Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe has been named in the England U21 squad for the first time

As well as Arsenal's Smith Rowe, there are first call-ups for on-loan Cheltenham goalkeeper Josh Griffiths and PSV forward Noni Madueke. Uncapped Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is also selected.

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, who holds the England U21 scoring record with 16 goals in 14 matches, is included, along with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at Hoffenheim from Tottenham, are the only survivors from the 2019 finals, with Sessegnon joined in the squad by twin brother Steven.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Chelsea full-back Reece James have not been named.

The European U21 Championship will be co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia and features 16 teams for the first time. It will consist of four groups of four teams with the group winners and runners-up all reaching the quarter-finals.

Image: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been called up

Boothroyd said: "I am excited by this group - not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit - and know they will do everything they can to make the country proud. I am grateful to Gareth [Southgate] for his support with what we are trying to achieve, and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals.

"We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage - but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs and England in future."

England won nine of their 10 qualifiers to reach the tournament, drawing once at Andorra, while they sealed top spot in Group Three with a 2-1 victory over Turkey in October.

The Young Lions will be aiming to become the first England side to lift the trophy in 37 years and although they are appearing in an eighth successive U21 finals, they have only made it out of the group stage on three occasions in that run.

Image: England U21s face Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland in Group D of the European Championship

Boothroyd added: "History tells us that this competition is about as competitive as it gets and we know we will have to be at our best. Because we are in the middle of the domestic season, everyone will have to hit the ground running as soon as they come together but we are ready for the challenge. We can't wait to get started."

A decision has been made that all matches will be played behind closed doors, but UEFA has yet to confirm whether the knockout phase will be open to fans.

All England matches will be televised, with kick-off times not clashing with senior team fixtures on the same days.

England U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town), Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich), Tom Davies (Everton), Conor Gallagher (West Brom), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

Image: Aidy Boothroyd has named his 23-man squad for the group stage of the European U21 Championship

Greenwood stays with U21s but could Bellingham get senior call?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

As ever, Aidy Boothroyd's U21 squad offers clues about what to expect from the next senior squad announcement, which is coming up on Thursday.

We now know there will be no place for Mason Greenwood, who is still waiting for a return to Gareth Southgate's squad since he breached coronavirus guidelines along with Phil Foden at England's team hotel in Reykjavik in September.

Greenwood has featured prominently for Manchester United recently, starting 12 of their last 16 games in all competitions, but he has not found the net since January.

And while Foden is a more established presence among the seniors, Southgate evidently feels Greenwood's development is best served with the U21s for now.

Image: Could Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham be in line for another senior England call-up?

Jude Bellingham's absence may be down to travel restrictions but equally it would be no surprise to see him handed another senior call-up. The 17-year-old became England's third-youngest player when he came on as a substitute during the 3-0 win over Republic of Ireland in November and has continued to impress for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund since then.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, like Greenwood, has to settle for a place with the U21s despite having previously been involved at senior level, while Emile Smith Rowe's call-up shows he will not be fast-tracked into Southgate's squad despite his eye-catching breakthrough at Arsenal this season.

England U21 group-stage fixtures

ENGLAND v Switzerland

Thursday, March 25; kick-off 2pm

Stadion Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia

Portugal v ENGLAND

Sunday, March 28; kick-off 8pm

Stadion Stoziche, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Croatia v ENGLAND

Wednesday, March 31; kick-off 5pm

Stadion Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia

Image: England U21s won nine of their 10 qualifiers to reach the tournament

European U21 Championship draw in full

Group A: Hungary, Germany, Romania, Netherlands

Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Italy

Group C: Russia, Iceland, France, Denmark

Group D: Portugal, Croatia, England, Switzerland