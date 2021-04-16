Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for March

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, April 19.
Sky Bet Championship
Ched Evans - Millwall vs PRESTON - March 2
Evans defied the laws of geometry as he sprinted across the pitch to a dropping ball, yet somehow caught it so exquisitely on the volley that it flew at a right angle into the bottom corner.
Philip Billing - BOURNEMOUTH vs Swansea - March 16
At first glance, the way in which Billing contorted his body to hook a left-foot volley around a cross that was curling behind him seemed awkward. Look again and its brilliance stands out.
Freddie Ladapo - ROTHERHAM vs Watford - March 16
Watford's players stood collectively in disbelief after Ladapo picked up the ball in midfield, sprinted forward, jinked inside and sent an angled, looping 25-yard shot into the far corner.
Sky Bet League One
Morgan Rogers - Ipswich vs LINCOLN - March 9
Silky smooth from the moment he chested down a pass on the halfway line, Rogers cruised forward and then, with the minimum of effort, caressed a sumptuous curler into the top corner.
Conor Grant - MK Dons vs PLYMOUTH - March 16
There was nothing subtle about Grant's decision-making as he received the ball 25 yards out. One touched controlled it, the second sent it arrowing firm and true into the MK Dons net.
Siriki Dembele - Rochdale vs PETERBOROUGH - March 20
Dembele's acceleration from a standing start proved too much for the Rochdale defence as he dribbled his way into a shooting position before whipping home an angled, dipping shot.
Sky Bet League Two
Tom Nichols - Tranmere vs CRAWLEY - March 6
Nicholls contributed two touches to a delightful team goal, both of them impudent flicks. The first changed the direction of play, the second delicately glanced the ball home from six yards.
George Maris - MANSFIELD vs Grimsby - March 20
Maris didn't hesitate as the ball was rolled square to him on the edge of the area. Taking it early, it was the crispness of his shot which left Grimsby keeper James McKeown motionless.
Stephen Quinn - Tranmere vs MANSFIELD - March 27
Quinn's goal was all about balance. Having joined in a game of head tennis, he calmly took a step back and allowed the ball the drop into the arc of his left foot to time a delightful volley.