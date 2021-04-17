Robbie Fowler joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football for Leeds vs Liverpool

Saturday 17 April 2021 16:30, UK

Image: Former Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler will be on Monday Night Football

Former England striker Robbie Fowler will be the special guest on Monday Night Football for Leeds' clash with Liverpool.

Fowler is currently managing East Bengal in the Indian Super League, where the current close season has allowed him to take stock and reflect on the closing stages of the Premier League campaign.

Ahead of the Elland Road clash between two of his former clubs, Fowler will provide his analysis on the weekend's action alongside regular Carragher and presenter David Jones.

Monday 19th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

The 46-year-old will also be talking about his career in football, focusing on his glittering two spells at Anfield in which he won five major trophies as well as his time at Leeds - who signed him from Liverpool for £11m in November 2001.

preview image 1:12
Speaking on The Football Show, Jamie Carragher analyses the striking abilities of former Liverpool forward and team-mate Robbie Fowler

On Friday Night Football, Harry Kane surpassed Fowler's record to become the seventh highest goalscorer in the Premier League - but having notched 163 goals in 379 games, the man affectionately known as 'God' by fans during his time at Liverpool is still considered as one of the most natural finishers to have graced the competition.

Fowler, who was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 1995 and 1996, scored nine hat-tricks during his time as a Premier League player, with only Alan Shearer (11) and Sergio Aguero (12) having scored more.

Watch Robbie Fowler on MNF with Jamie Carragher ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. The show will continue after the game until 11pm.

