The 'Real' Super Six: Say 'Yes' to the £250,000 - simply predict six correct scorelines on Saturday

While the European Super League has been disbanded in a matter of days, the original Super 6 continues as ever, with another £250,000 up for grabs on Saturday.

Promotion and relegation, the competition within sport that brings through the highs and lows of being a football fan, are yet to be decided in the Championship, which makes this week's round all the more exciting... and unpredictable!

In this week's Super 6 round, all the games come from the Sky Bet Championship.

Image: Norwich are back in the Premier League and could secure the title if results go their way

QPR vs Norwich

Watford vs Millwall

Barnsley vs Rotherham

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke

Derby vs Birmingham (Live on Sky Sports)

A win for Watford would see them promoted back to the Premier League, while Barnsley could consolidate their position in the play-off places with a win over Rotherham, who have games in hand but also the pressure of catching Derby who are four points ahead of the Millers.

Image: Wayne Rooney and Derby target a must-win game over Birmingham on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday are in the chasing pack too for survival, but the match of the afternoon is the one brought to you by Sky Sports in the shape of Derby vs Birmingham.

Wayne Rooney's side have lost four on the bounce as they hang just four points above the drop, with Lee Bowyer's Birmingham side bidding to make it six matches unbeaten. They have lost only one match since he took over the reins.

