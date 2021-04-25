Premier League predictions: James Maddison to lead Leicester win

Fresh from banging in winners last weekend, Jones Knows is back with his Premier League predictions

Leicester vs Crystal Palace, Monday 8.00pm, live on Sky Sports

This is a big night for Leicester. When you look at their fixtures to come nothing less than maximum points will do up against yawn-inducing Palace. Brendan Rodgers won't want to be going into the final three fixtures - Manchester United (a), Chelsea (a) and Tottenham (h) - with work to do.

I'm still keen to take Crystal Palace on between now and the end of the season. There's a huge amount of uncertainty at the club. Who will be in charge next season? Roy Hodgson's contract is up and there doesn't seem to be much movement on that front. Added to that, up to 10 first-team players are also coming to the end of their deals, so with the club all-but safe from relegation a similar scenario to last season where Palace lost eight of their last nine games could be on the cards.

This match has the same make-up as their Thursday night game with West Brom, although you'd expect Palace to defend with much more authority than the Baggies. An area of betting interest for me will revolve around James Maddison, who looked fit and firing in midweek on his return from injury playing in a free role behind two strikers - his perfect position. No player in the Premier League averages more shots from outside the box per 90 minutes than Maddison (2.16) and with Palace likely to defend deep, he's going to get ample opportunities to work the goalkeeper. The 3/1 for him to register two shots on target from outside the area looks a fair bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: James Maddison to have two or more shots on target from outside the area (3/1 with Sky Bet)

How did Jones Know do this weekend?

Arsenal 0-1 Everton - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 1-2 & his Betting Angle was: Everton to finish top six (8/1, now 3/1)

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-2

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 0-2 & his betting angle was: Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals (11/8 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United 1-0 Brighton - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 0-2

Wolves 0-4 Burnley - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 0-2 & his betting angle was Burnley to win (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-3

Aston Villa 2-2 West Brom - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 3-0