Back Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho to combine either way for a goal at 9/2 - Jones Knows

How did we get on last weekend?

A loss. But fine, fine margins.

After back-to-back winners we were a Scott McTominay shot away from landing the hat-trick at 9/2.

After Newcastle defied their +2 goal handicap vs Liverpool, the double rolled on to McTominay firing two shots at goal in Manchester United's clash with Leeds on Sunday. He flicked a header wide on 33 minutes but couldn't find another way to goal in the remaining 57 minutes of action. Referee Craig Pawson didn't help matters, mind.

He deemed McTominay's challenge on Kalvin Phillips about 25 yards out on 62 minutes a foul. As the whistle sounded, McTominay let fly a wayward effort miles into the stands. I muttered the words "the game is gone" in frustration. Probably a little dramatic in retrospect considering the last two weeks of European Super League talk but players can't even breathe on an opponent without triggering some theatrics.

Frustration levels rose even further having watched Everton and Burnley win away and Manchester City win by one-goal in the Carabao Cup final. All angles were pinpointed confidently in my Premier League prediction column but I was swerved including them in this main double. Is there a cure for bad decision-making? Someone hit me up a remedy.

Better news came to light on Tuesday with the news that England are likely to name a 26-man squad for the Euros. Fears that Sky Bet may void the market where we've got Ward-Prowse to make the squad at 8/1 and him and Conor Coady too in a 7/1 double could have ruined my week. But credit the traders at the bookmaker. They are standing all bets placed on the original market despite, presumably, making an overall loss.

Praise for a bookmaker? I must becoming soft.

Remember, whatever I tip up, I'm backing. We're in this together, comrades.

P+L for the season: +2

Southampton vs Leicester, Friday 8pm: 1pt on Jamie Vardy to assist Kelechi Iheanacho or Iheanacho to assist Vardy (9/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Southampton

Are Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho the new Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son?

One of the most popular betting theories that cost the bookies a few quid earlier this season revolved around Kane and Son assisting each other to find the net in a game. Sky Bet's "Return the Favour" bet revolving those two landed three times earlier in the season - at 150/1 away at Manchester United, 66/1 at home to West Ham and 50/1 at home to Arsenal in December.

Strike partnerships are seemingly a fading trend in modern-day football but chemistry certainly is sparking between Vardy and Iheanacho in recent weeks as Leicester have negotiated their way to an FA Cup final and made safe of their place in the top four.

Vardy and Iheanacho have worked together to create 10 chances since March 3 with three goals resulting from their link-up. Also, although it didn't go down as an official assist, it was Vardy's break down the left that set up Iheanacho for the winning goal in the 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Saints earlier this month. One of 12 goals he has scored in his last nine appearances.

Southampton, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games, have conceded the most goals of any team since January 1 (39) - that's nine more than any other side in that period. The Foxes will have plenty to feast on with Vardy and Iheanacho in tow and the price of 9/2 on Vardy to assist Iheanacho or Iheanacho to assist Vardy has got me quite excited for the live game on Sky Sports this Friday night.

Burnley vs West Ham, Monday 8pm: 1pt on Burnley to win and over 2.5 goals (5/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Is West Ham's overperformance according to the key metrics starting to catch up with them? I've been banging that drum for most of the season with pretty embarrassing consequences considering the results David Moyes' side have been pulling out of the bag. They deserve massive credit for an extraordinary season.

However, back-to-back defeats have started to bear fruit on my West Ham theory. Their bubble is in danger of bursting when it comes to a top-six finish. By the time West Ham kick-off on Monday Night Football, they could've sunk to seventh place.

And this is the last place you want to go at the moment. Burnley are in bouncing form, culminating in a jaw-dropping 4-0 win at Wolves which was completely and utterly deserved in every department. Plus, Sean Dyche's men are notoriously very hard to beat at Turf Moor, fans or no fans, losing just three of their last 12 fixtures.

It's easy to forget Burnley themselves qualified for Europe two seasons ago. A lot of things fell into place that season, mostly keeping a fit group together with a consistent performance level. Judging by their last five games, they are back at that top-eight performance metrics. In that period, they have beaten Wolves and Everton and are averaging two goals a game whilst posting 13.8 shots per 90 minutes. It's front-foot football being played with a purpose.

They are a massive price to register another victory here. And I'm happy to throw in the chance of the game producing more than two goals. All of Burnley's last five fixtures have gone over the 2.5 line whilst West Ham games have been very high scoring in their last five fixtures, averaging 4.4 goals per game.

Combine a home win and over 2.5 goals at a very juicy 5/1 with Sky Bet.