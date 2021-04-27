Fara Williams retirement a 'sad day for women's football', says former team-mate Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith has hailed her former England team-mate Fara Williams as an "inspiration" and says her decision to end her playing career is a "sad day for women's football".

Williams announced on Monday that she will retire at the end of the season, bringing an end to a career in which she won a record 172 caps for England.

The 37-year-old midfielder played in three World Cups and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, while she won two Women's Super League (WSL) titles and two FA Cups during her club career.

Smith, who played alongside Williams in so many of her England games, admitted she became emotional when she learned of her friend's plans and was keen to reflect on her legacy.

Image: Kelly Smith and Williams played together for England and Arsenal

Smith told Sky Sports News: "As soon as I saw it I got a little bit choked up because I had such a good relationship with Fara over the years. I played a lot of my career with her, especially for England.

"She's just a phenomenal person, an amazing footballer, an inspiration to so many young girls.

"She's just got this winning mentality about her. She's a real student of the game, very knowledgeable, and it's a real sad day for all the women's football fans.

"But you know when your body is coming to the end and I think Fara feels her time is now. But what an absolutely amazing career she's had."

After much consideration & despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.



It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z9YWEcgdzi — Fara Williams MBE (@fara_williams47) April 26, 2021

Williams - who revealed in February that she has nephrotic syndrome, a kidney condition - stated her desire to pursue coaching and media opportunities once she hangs up her boots.

And Smith is in no doubt that her former team-mate will make a successful transition into management, saying: "She's planning to stay involved in the game, which is brilliant for all the young players she'll be coaching.

"She's going to be a fantastic coach, and hopefully she'll share all the knowledge she's gained over the years and inspire the next generation.

Image: Williams is England Women's most-capped player

"She speaks her mind. She's got a football brain and an eye for the game. She's a fountain of knowledge that young kids can really tap into and learn from, because she's done it at the top for so many years.

"I'm glad she's staying involved in the game because the game needs her."

Ward: Williams could have continued

Birmingham Women manager Carla Ward believes Williams - who currently plays for Reading, who are seventh in the WSL - could have continued her career, but that she wants to go out "at the top".

Image: Williams has been with Reading since 2017

"She has been sensational, she really has," said Ward. "She will forever be remembered in the women's game and hopefully she stays in the game. I think her legacy will continue no matter what she does.

"We played against her at the weekend and I am sat telling the players she is still a key player [and] she is 37 years old! I am sure she could probably play another year but she probably wants to leave at the very best, at the top.

"Absolute credit to her, she has had an unbelievable career and I think all these little girls growing up will know all about Fara Williams for years to come."